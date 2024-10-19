Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates

Rep. Joe Schmick is facing political newcomer Pam Kohlmeier in a race to represent eastern Washington in the Legislature.
Schmick, a 66-year-old Colfax native, has held the office for 17 years. His opponent is a 55-year-old Spokane physician and attorney.
The contest between Republican Schmick and Democrat Kohlmeier will be determined Nov. 5 by voters in several counties, including Asotin, Garfield and Whitman. The winner will serve a two-year term in Olympia.
After graduating from Eastern Washington University in 1980, Schmick farmed in Whitman County for 35 years. He’s been married to his wife, Kim, for 42 years.
Kohlmeier, who grew up in Iowa, practiced as an emergency physician for 15 years and is also a licensed attorney. She and her husband, Dr. Stephen Thew, raised four children in Spokane County.
“We need a doctor in the House of Representatives to help stabilize our health care system,” Kohlmeier said. “The cost of health care is unaffordable. The provider shortage is impacting care. Insurance companies have too much power. Mental health is underfunded, and that is causing unintended consequences including suicide, addiction, and homelessness. I am running to help stabilize this crisis to improve the health of our community.”
Schmick is seeking reelection to advocate for accessible health care, quality education and safe communities.
“I believe I have something to offer the 9th District constituents,” Schmick said. “I love the people I serve, and I want to solve problems for them and fight for them.”
His extensive background in agriculture includes stints on the Washington Barley Commission and Washington Farm Bureau board of directors.
“The biggest challenge in the 9th District is the cost-of-living, expenses and property taxes. People are struggling to make ends meet. We cannot continue to increase the tax burden on folks when they are struggling now.”
Kohlmeier said it’s tough to pinpoint the major challenge because the diverse district spans many communities facing different circumstances.
“According to locals, the biggest challenge in Dayton is their housing and child care shortage,” Kohlmeier said. “The biggest challenge in Pullman is clearly the financial blow imposed on downtown business owners and workers from prolonged road construction. If I’m forced to identify the biggest challenge across the 9th District, it is stabilizing the health care crisis including mental health access, opioid addiction, and the often secondary issue of homelessness.”
Schmick serves on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. He is the ranking member on the House Health Care and Wellness Committee.
When asked about his accomplishments, Schmick spoke about successfully spearheading an effort to get Kaiser Permanente to change its policy for mail-order prescriptions.
“They changed so people have a choice to go to their local pharmacy or use mail order for prescriptions,” he said. “I fought for people to have a choice. They changed their whole policy.”
Another win was stopping Gov. Jay Inslee from taking over the Department of Health, Schmick said.
“He wanted everything run from Olympia, which would have taken away everything on the local level. That one I remember fondly. I helped change the whole thing and was able to stop what the governor wanted with bipartisan support.”
Kohlmeier said one of her more unique accomplishments is being licensed as a doctor and an attorney in the state of Washington. Understanding both medicine and law will help her work toward stabilizing the state’s significant health care issues, she said.
“Southeastern Washington needs new leadership with the expertise to tackle problems that are medical-legally complicated,” Kohlmeier told the Lewiston Tribune.
“The reality is that the Washington State Medical Association’s nonpartisan political action committee, WAMPAC, gave Schmick an ‘F’ on their 2024 WAMPAC Legislative Report Card due to his voting history on key health care issues,” Kohlmeier said. “One such example is that Schmick voted against the Shield law HB 1469. Unlike Schmick, I will fight to protect privacy and reproductive freedom as individual liberties in our state.”
Kohlmeier also wants to focus on mental health issues after losing a child to suicide two years ago. Her family continues to suffer, and she hopes to help others avoid the same tragedy.
“I have witnessed these devastating consequences, and I am committed to doing all I can to help prevent other families from experiencing this grief. We can and must do better to improve the health of our community.”
Schmick said he works hard for the people in the 9th District, often putting in 40-to-60 hour weeks. With more than 40 cities in the sprawling rural district, he devotes time to attending council meetings in Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Franklin, Garfield, Lincoln, Whitman and parts of Spokane counties.
“I still want to fight actively for my folks here at home,” Schmick said. “I want to help them.
“I recently helped a family out of Rosalia, which was very rewarding. They learned a second cousin was going to have to give up a child for adoption. I actually intervened and helped that family adopt that family member. When you get that Christmas card that says, ‘Thank you Rep. Schmick for making us a family,’ it’s a pretty great feeling.”
When he’s not in Olympia or visiting constituents, Schmick’s favorite hobby is riding his Honda Africa Twin motorcycle. “I’ve had bikes all of my life,” he said. “I like to ride motorcycles.”
An important message he wants to convey is how much he appreciates the support from eastern Washington voters. “It’s been an honor to serve the people of the 9th District. I want to continue to work for everyone in this district.”
His challenger is hoping people are ready for a change. This is her first foray into state politics.
Kohlmeier, who graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Gonzaga University School of Law, has a long list of service and leadership roles in community organizations. She volunteered more than 2,000 hours during the COVID-19 pandemic helping Spokane and rural hospitals avoid crisis care.
“My hobby is teaching Jazzercise,” she said. “Dancing with friends at Jazzercise helped me through COVID and also the loss of our child. Teaching is my way of giving back to help others stay healthy while dealing with their own challenges.”
The 9th District is also represented by Senator Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, who is running unopposed. Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, is being challenged by Patrick Miller, D-Spokane.
Ballots have been mailed to all registered voters in the state, and must be returned to the auditors’ offices on or before Nov. 5.
