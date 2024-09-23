MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC), the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners, today announced the launch of “Prepare to Care,” an initiative of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc. (HSCF) to improve emergency preparedness and relief by pre-positioning health care supplies and cash donations with trusted relief agency partners.

Through this initiative, Henry Schein and its Foundation will provide five non-governmental organization (NGO) relief agency partners with $10,000 cash grants and the ability to select $25,000 in essential health care products from the Henry Schein Brand Products catalog. These critical resources will be strategically located at partner warehouses for deployment to areas of need at a moment’s notice. Henry Schein Cares Foundation’s “Prepare to Care” partners are Americares, Direct Relief, Heart to Heart International, Project C.U.R.E., and Project HOPE.

“In the immediate wake of an emergency, every second counts, and the ‘Prepare to Care’ program strengthens Henry Schein’s ability to support our NGO partners and the health care professionals who provide critical care whenever and wherever it’s needed most,” said Maureen Knott, President, HSCF. “Our Company and the Henry Schein Cares Foundation have long been committed to emergency preparedness and response, and we thank our NGO partners for joining us in this effort to help health happen around the world.”

For more than 20 years, Henry Schein has been strengthening emergency preparedness and supporting relief efforts worldwide through nonprofit and public-private partnerships, product donations, and Team Schein Member volunteerism. In addition, the Company offers a variety of resources, including preparedness and recovery guides, webinars, a 24/7 hotline for U.S. customers (1-800-999-9729), and other resources to help health professionals prepare for, and recover from, the impact of natural disasters.

For more information about Henry Schein’s commitment to emergency preparedness and relief, please click here.

About The Henry Schein Cares Foundation Established in 2008, The Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc., fosters a rich culture of giving back to society and serving others. The Foundation advocates and supports efforts to advance health equity and empower health care professionals to promote a healthier tomorrow for all people around the world through advancing access to care, promoting a holistic model of health care, building capacity to empower health care professionals, and catalyzing innovative models for emergency preparedness & response.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. To learn more about the work of the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, visit www.henryschein.com/hscaresfoundation.

About Henry Schein, Inc. Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With more than 25,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 300,000 branded products and Henry Schein corporate brand products in our distribution centers.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 33 countries and territories. The Company's sales reached $12.3 billion in 2023, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 11.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, Instagram.com/HenrySchein, LinkedIn.com/Company/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on X.