HilltopSecurities Public Entity Survey Results Now Available

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) has released the results of its 2024 Public Entity Survey, highlighting the key priorities and challenges facing municipalities, school districts, and other public entities across the United States. The complete survey results are available here.

“As a leading municipal investment bank and wealth advisory firm with more than 78 years of history in public finance, HilltopSecurities is deeply invested in assisting public entities address the challenges and opportunities that directly affect their communities,” said HilltopSecurities President and CEO Brad Winges. “Our public entity survey provides important insights for the issuers, investors, and other market participants who play an important role in this vital sector of our economy. We are excited for the opportunity to expand this annual survey in future years.”

The survey was conducted from May to August of this year with responses submitted by more than 1,200 public sector employees and municipal market participants from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The survey responses provided insights on a range of topics including:

Challenges facing public entities

Top priorities for debt issuance

Impact of remote work

Labor and staffing

Importance of the municipal bond tax-exemption

Of those taking the survey, employees of cities, counties, and school districts accounted for 75% of the responses. The majority of the remaining responses were from special district, state, and utility employees. Labor and staffing, along with aging infrastructure, were the top two areas cited as the biggest challenges facing public entities.

“We were extremely pleased at the level of engagement and participation in this first annual Public Entity Survey that touches on the most important issues facing the public sector and the municipal markets,” said HilltopSecurities Co-Head of Public Finance David Medanich.

Co-Head of Public Finance Mike Bartolotta added, “HilltopSecurities is uniquely positioned to gather and analyze information about the key priorities and challenges facing public entities across the nation. We look forward to providing more insight on these important topics in the future.”

