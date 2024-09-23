NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) today announced Shark Beauty™, a SharkNinja brand and an innovation leader in the beauty industry designing products by and for all hair types, will be the title sponsor for the inaugural Shark Beauty™ Women’s Champions Classic, marking an exciting collaboration in the evolution of women’s college basketball. This early-season showcase will feature the University of Connecticut, the University of Iowa, the University of Louisville, and the University of Tennessee, squaring off in a primetime doubleheader on the FOX broadcast network, providing an entirely new prime time platform for women’s college basketball. The event is scheduled for Saturday, December 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926812384/en/

Horizon Sports & Experiences announces Shark Beauty™ as title sponsor of inaugural Shark Beauty™ Women’s Champions Classic (Photo: Business Wire)

The Shark Beauty™ Women’s Champions Classic is a collaboration between Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) and FOX Sports.

In addition to its title sponsorship of this pioneering early-season women’s basketball showcase, Shark Beauty™ will also receive a variety of broadcast and digital integrations and sponsorship elements, as well as hospitality and fan engagement activation, and in-arena signage as part of its multiyear partnership.

“This first-of-its-kind early-season women’s tournament in New York City provides the type of national spotlight that will continue to elevate the women’s game, and we are thrilled to be on the ground floor to help further its momentum as title sponsor,” said Petra Oman, Vice President of Global Marketing, Shark Beauty. “At Shark Beauty, we work tirelessly to reimagine beauty solutions, and it’s just the beginning. As we continue to innovate across new products and categories, this event offers us a unique opportunity to introduce Shark Beauty to a national audience of passionate fans.”

“There has been tremendous excitement around the inaugural Women’s Champions Classic, and we’re thrilled to announce our landmark sponsorship agreement with Shark Beauty™,” said David Levy, Co-CEO of HS&E. “This represents a significant shift, as brands in this category have historically focused their sponsorship dollars on traditional primetime entertainment television. As the popularity of women’s basketball continues to soar, new avenues for engagement and enhanced return on investment have emerged. Shark Beauty™ is setting a powerful example by recognizing the importance of investing in women’s sports, a strategy we believe will inspire other brands to follow suit.”

Follow the Shark Beauty™ Women’s Champions Classic on the following platforms for more news and announcements ahead of the December 7 th event.

Website:https://womenschampionsclassic.com/ Facebook:@WomensChampsClassic X:@WChampsClassic Instagram:@womenschampsclassic TikTok:@womenschampsclassic

About SharkNinja, Inc. SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit SharkNinja.com.

About HS&E Horizon Sports & Experiences (HS&E) provides a unique and complementary combination of sports, experiential marketing, and media capabilities. HS&E has a core focus on IP creation and monetization, strategic advisory and consulting, media rights, sponsorship, sales, and experiential, Metaverse, and Web3.0 strategy and activation. HS&E is led by co-CEOs David Levy and Chris Weil.

HS&E's ever-growing roster of sports and entertainment partners now encompasses Proximo Spirits, the NBA, Top Rank Boxing, Paramount+, Cognizant, PayPal, M&T Bank, SentinelOne, and ONE Championship. Additionally, the agency created and manages its Pickleball Slam franchise, and the upcoming Women's Champions Classic, further solidifying HS&E’s position as a premier destination for cutting-edge sports and entertainment solutions.