Idaho approves first solar permit on state endowment land

BOISE — The Idaho State Board of Land Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve its first-ever lease for a solar farm on state land.

The board voted 3-1, with Attorney General Raúl Labrador voting against and Gov. Brad Little absent, to approve a lease with PacifiCorp for a wind and solar farm outside Idaho Falls in Bingham County.

The land board comprises Little, Labrador, Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane, state Controller Brandon Woolf and Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield.

Revenue from the project could increase the state’s entire leasing portfolio by 25%, staff said Tuesday. Idaho’s endowment land is managed to generate revenue for endowment beneficiaries, which includes public schools.

“The headline with this lease is the revenue that we expect to generate once it is in the production phase and realizing maximum rents,” Leasing Section Manager Jason Laney told the board. “We expect between $1.5 million and $2 million annually in rent.”

Currently, that land generates about 59 cents an acre with grazing leases, Laney said; the project would bring in an estimated $200 to $300 per acre per the approved lease.

The lease is for 49 years and six months on 11,160 acres of state endowment land with an anticipated 10 to 12 wind turbines and around 2,000-5,000 acres of the initial solar footprint, Laney said. Most of the wind portion of the project would be on private land.

The project is estimated to generate about 300 megawatts of combined wind, solar, and storage capacity, and will go to east Idaho customers near Idaho Falls and Pocatello, as well as some residents in northern Utah.

Labrador said he was skeptical of this type of project because sometimes they don’t pan out or the company building them may go bankrupt.

“I continue to be troubled by some of these projects,” Labrador said.

He asked about the potential costs to the state if the company went defunct before the lease is up.

Laney said the lease is separated into phases, including a “due diligence phase” to ensure its financing and everything is in place before starting construction; the state still receives revenue during this phase. The lease also includes terms that would require decommissioning and restoring the land if the business fails, Laney said, and there is also bonding in place to be able to fund this restoration.