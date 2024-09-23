Idaho to again attempt Creech execution

The State of Idaho is again going forward with the execution of convicted killer Thomas Creech.

Ada County District Court Judge Jason Scott entered a death warrant Wednesday against Creech.

His execution by lethal injection is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Nov. 13.

Idaho halted Creech’s first execution attempt in February after the medical team failed to find a vein to deliver the lethal injection.

Creech, 74, was imprisoned in 1974 and has been convicted of five murders in three states and suspected of several more, according to the Associated Press. He was already serving life in prison when he beat a fellow inmate, 22-year-old David Dale Jensen, to death in 1981.