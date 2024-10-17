Sections
Local News
October 17, 2024

Idaho to again attempt Creech execution

State will establish central line if venous access proves difficult

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Thomas Creech

The State of Idaho is again going forward with the execution of convicted killer Thomas Creech.

Ada County District Court Judge Jason Scott entered a death warrant Wednesday against Creech.

His execution by lethal injection is scheduled to take place 9 a.m. Nov. 13.

Idaho halted Creech’s first execution attempt in February after the medical team failed to find a vein to deliver the lethal injection.

Creech, 74, was imprisoned in 1974 and has been convicted of five murders in three states and suspected of several more, according to the Associated Press. He was already serving life in prison when he beat a fellow inmate, 22-year-old David Dale Jensen, to death in 1981.

Creech is Idaho’s longest-serving death row inmate.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Department of Corrections announced it will establish a central line if the medical team again struggles to find a vein.

“Central lines are commonly used in medical situations for the administration of IV fluids or medications when it is difficult to establish or maintain peripheral venous access,” the IDOC news release said.

IDOC “lacked the appropriate environment to conduct” the central line procedure last time, the news release said.

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that Idaho is likely the first state to try to execute someone a second time using the same method tried during an earlier botched attempt.

