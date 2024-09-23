Industry Veteran Scott Johnson Joins LoanPro as President of Card

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

LoanPro, the modern credit platform, announced today that Scott Johnson has joined their executive team as the President of Card, spearheading the company’s initiative to help providers launch personalized and modern card programs.

Scott brings over twenty years of experience in the card industry from his time at Galileo Financial Technologies, where he led their business development efforts and team. During Scott’s time with Galileo, he contributed to their successful $1.2B acquisition by SoFi in May 2020.

Pairing his expertise launching hundreds of card programs with LoanPro’s modern credit platform, Scott will be instrumental in the success of credit card providers using the platform, guiding new and existing clients toward greater profitability, operational efficiency, and scalability. This includes expanding the reach of LoanPro’s patented transaction-level credit capabilities that enables card providers with ultimate flexibility in charging unique interest rates for specific transactions or groups of transactions.

LoanPro’s Co-Founder and CEO, Rhett Roberts, further explained how LoanPro’s card solution empowers card providers with the tools they need to drive profitability: “Looking around the industry, we see that cardholders increasingly want personalized products that speak to them and adapt to their individual needs. Currently, the only way most cards can differentiate from each other is through rewards systems—points, cash back, or some other incentive for spending in a preferred category. But if regulators compress credit card interchange rates, the funding for those rewards programs diminishes. Whether that happens or not, providers need additional tools to personalize their card products and deliver a better customer experience. LoanPro has the tools to build those programs, and Scott has the expertise to lead our clients to success.”

Scott Johnson explained his own reasons for joining LoanPro: “This company is positioned incredibly well to address a real need in the marketplace. Over the past few years, I’ve heard LoanPro brought up again and again as the best credit platform available, and I know that trajectory will only continue as we solve pain points for banks, lenders, card providers, and anyone in the industry.”

For more information, visit Loanpro.io.

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ lenders use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro’s mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending core.