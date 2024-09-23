Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate
Justin “Riley” Shaw making progress in recovery after suffering traumatic brain injury fighting a fire near Riggins
Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune
Justin �Riley� Shaw
Justin �Riley� Shaw

The Idaho firefighter who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by a falling tree is making progress at a Colorado hospital.

Justin “Riley” Shaw is relearning to walk, eat and communicate, according to an update provided by his family. The assistant foreman of the Salmon River Ranger District fire crew was hit by a snag shortly after he and others arrived at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire near Riggins on Aug. 10.

He was stabilized by his crew, Life Flighted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston and later to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Last month, Shaw was moved to the PAM Health Specialty Hospital in Denver where he spent 28 days, and he is now at another Denver-area hospital.

“He has gained endurance and will now be able to really get to work on his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital, where he is now receiving care. Craig is a world-renowned hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with brain injury. Craig is home to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, proven treatment methods, and exceptional patient outcomes,” his parents Joe and Dawn said in a statement released Friday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

They thanked the JW Memorial Foundation that has helped Shaw’s family members cover lost wages while they tend to his recovery. The Coeur d’Alene-based organization helps the families of first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

“Their financial support in helping us cover lost income has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders, and we can’t thank them enough for their kindness. We also want to express our deep appreciation to Robert Tyler, who has been an incredible source of support from the very beginning. With their generosity and guidance, we have been able to spend more time focusing on Justin’s recovery and less time worrying about finances.”

People who would like to send a card, note or letter of encouragement to Shaw can address them to Justin Shaw, 5365 Wangaratta Way, Littleton, Colorado 80130;

or ATTN: Justin Shaw, Slate Creek Ranger Station, 304 Slate Creek Road, White Bird, Idaho 83554; or Justinshawrecovery@gmail.com. A GoFundMe page is available at gofundme.com/f/justin-riley-shaws-road-to-recovery.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 5
Births
Local NewsOct. 5
Colfax man receives extraordinary sentence for assaulting a ...
Local NewsOct. 5
Your best shot at a healthy flu season
Local NewsOct. 5
Public Records
Related
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee School District has new resource officer thanks to grant
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU College of Veterinary Medicine celebrates 125 years
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Local NewsOct. 5
Peek into the life of a teenager in mid-century Moscow
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Local NewsOct. 5
Latah County to discuss future of county jail
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
Local NewsOct. 5
Windy afternoon stokes wildfire
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place Friday night for Wallen Fire; 50 structures threatened
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Elementary School building in Moscow
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy