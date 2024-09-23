Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate

The Idaho firefighter who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by a falling tree is making progress at a Colorado hospital.

Justin “Riley” Shaw is relearning to walk, eat and communicate, according to an update provided by his family. The assistant foreman of the Salmon River Ranger District fire crew was hit by a snag shortly after he and others arrived at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire near Riggins on Aug. 10.

He was stabilized by his crew, Life Flighted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston and later to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

Last month, Shaw was moved to the PAM Health Specialty Hospital in Denver where he spent 28 days, and he is now at another Denver-area hospital.

“He has gained endurance and will now be able to really get to work on his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital, where he is now receiving care. Craig is a world-renowned hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with brain injury. Craig is home to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, proven treatment methods, and exceptional patient outcomes,” his parents Joe and Dawn said in a statement released Friday.