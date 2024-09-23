Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat and communicate

The Idaho firefighter who suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was struck by a falling tree is making progress at a Colorado hospital.
Justin “Riley” Shaw is relearning to walk, eat and communicate, according to an update provided by his family. The assistant foreman of the Salmon River Ranger District fire crew was hit by a snag shortly after he and others arrived at the Coffee Can Saddle Fire near Riggins on Aug. 10.
He was stabilized by his crew, Life Flighted to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center at Lewiston and later to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Last month, Shaw was moved to the PAM Health Specialty Hospital in Denver where he spent 28 days, and he is now at another Denver-area hospital.
“He has gained endurance and will now be able to really get to work on his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital, where he is now receiving care. Craig is a world-renowned hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with brain injury. Craig is home to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, proven treatment methods, and exceptional patient outcomes,” his parents Joe and Dawn said in a statement released Friday.
They thanked the JW Memorial Foundation that has helped Shaw’s family members cover lost wages while they tend to his recovery. The Coeur d’Alene-based organization helps the families of first responders who are injured or killed in the line of duty.
“Their financial support in helping us cover lost income has lifted a huge weight off our shoulders, and we can’t thank them enough for their kindness. We also want to express our deep appreciation to Robert Tyler, who has been an incredible source of support from the very beginning. With their generosity and guidance, we have been able to spend more time focusing on Justin’s recovery and less time worrying about finances.”
People who would like to send a card, note or letter of encouragement to Shaw can address them to Justin Shaw, 5365 Wangaratta Way, Littleton, Colorado 80130;
or ATTN: Justin Shaw, Slate Creek Ranger Station, 304 Slate Creek Road, White Bird, Idaho 83554; or Justinshawrecovery@gmail.com. A GoFundMe page is available at gofundme.com/f/justin-riley-shaws-road-to-recovery.
Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2273. Follow him on Twitter @ezebarker.