SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of ISU Francis-Pinney Insurance Services, Inc. This acquisition will expand Inszone's footprint in California and enhance its ability to offer comprehensive and customized insurance solutions to clients.

Founded as a startup division, ISU Francis-Pinney Insurance Services has a rich history of growth and transformation. Over the years, the agency has evolved through several strategic mergers, including All-Cal Insurance and the John A. Francis Agency. Under the leadership of R. Jan Pinney, the agency has seen incredible growth in recent years.

R. Jan Pinney, a prominent figure in the insurance industry, brings decades of experience and a commitment to excellence in property & casualty insurance. Jan has been recognized for his contributions to the industry and community service, receiving commendations from multiple government legislators.

"We are excited to welcome Francis-Pinney into the Inszone team," said Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services. "The agency's history of growth, dedication to client service, and industry leadership aligns perfectly with our values and mission. We look forward to leveraging our combined expertise to continue providing exceptional service to our clients."

This acquisition allows Inszone Insurance Services to strengthen its position in the California market and expand its comprehensive insurance offerings. Clients of ISU Francis-Pinney Insurance Services will benefit from Inszone’s extensive network of carriers, enhanced back-office support, and teams of specialists dedicated to delivering exceptional service in various industries.

As Inszone Insurance Services looks ahead, the company anticipates making further announcements of key acquisitions in the coming months, continuing its mission to provide outstanding insurance solutions to communities across the country.

Helfer & Associates LLC was the exclusive representative and strategic advisor to ISU Francis-Pinney Insurance Services for the transaction.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance and employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically and through acquisitions. With68locations across California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington, the company is looking to expand further throughout the United States.

For more information about Inszone, please visitwww.inszoneinsurance.com.