RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is proud to announce that the inaugural IMF Latin American Myeloma Network (LAMN) Summit will be held on Saturday, September 28, from 3pm – 7pm, after the International Myeloma Society (IMS) Meeting at Lagune Barra Hotel in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

The incidence of multiple myeloma in Latin America is becoming more prevalent. While the numbers are comparable to those in Western countries, it has become a concerning issue due to poorer outcomes.

Similar to the Asian Myeloma Network (AMN), the LAMN was created by the IMF to conduct multinational trials, provide myeloma education to patients and providers, facilitate collaborative research, and deepen myeloma expertise across the Latin American region.

Another important objective is to bring the Latin American perspective and expertise to the global programs of the IMF, including the International Myeloma Working Group (IMWG).

Through meaningful collaborations, the IMF aims to strengthen partnerships between institutions and the LAMN, establish low-cost combinations of novel therapies to make them more accessible to Latin American countries, as well as to give more prominence to Latin American researchers in the field of myeloma research and treatments.

The LAMN Summit will gather top myeloma investigators from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Uruguay. The summit aims to enhance collaborations between member countries and to provide a forum for investigators and junior investigators to have a robust discussion on concepts and proposals for collaborative research and partnerships.

Additionally, the first clinical trial for early relapsed disease (LAMN001) will be launched soon.

“It is such a privilege to bring together this wonderful group of myeloma physicians from across Latin American for the inaugural LAMN Summit. We have the unique opportunity to improve the outcomes of thousands of patients in jurisdictions where there tends to be minimal access to novel myeloma therapies. I am excited to discuss collaborative project proposals that will be presented at the Summit. We trust this will be the first of many others,” said IMF Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Mikhael, who will be leading this year’s first LAMN Summit.

Participating in this inaugural LAMN Summit are the following myeloma experts:

Natalia Schutz, MD Department of Internal Medicine and Hematology (Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires — Argentina)

Dorotea Fantl, MD International Myeloma Society Board Member Consultant Physician, Hematology Department (Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires — Argentina)

Angelo Maiolino, MD, PhD International Myeloma Working Group Member Professor of Medicine (Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Director, Hematology Department (Oncologia Americas — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) Principal Investigator (Instituto Americas de Ensino, Pesquisa Inovação — Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Vania Hungria, PhD, MD Co-Founder and Coordinator, Brazilian Multiple Myeloma Group (GBRAM) Clinical Director (São Germano Clinic — São Paulo, Brazil) Associate Professor of Hematology and Oncology (Santa Casa de São Paulo — São Paulo, Brazil) Co-founder and Chair, Scientific Advisory Board (International Myeloma Foundation Latin America) Member, Board of Directors (Brazilian Association of Hematology, Hemotherapy and Cell Therapy) Member, Membership Subcommittee (International Myeloma Society)