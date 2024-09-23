Investigation underway in political sign vandalism

The Idaho GOP is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of those involved in vandalizing the party’s campaign signs opposing the “Open Primaries” initiative.

The party said in a news release this week that more than a dozen signs had been damaged in the area around Meridian and Eagle and included photos of two signs — one appeared to have a swastika painted over it and the other changed the words to support the ballot measure. The signs were paid for by the state Republican Central Committee.

Eagle police received a report of multiple vandalized signs over the weekend in the area near Idaho Highway 44, an Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Idaho Press. The incident is under investigation, she said. Meridian police received no reports, the department said.

“I’m dismayed to see this happen in Idaho,” GOP Chairperson Dorothy Moon said in the release. “These signs were placed by individual citizens who wanted to warn their communities about the dangers of Ranked Choice Voting, so to see them defaced like this is an outrage.”

The group running the initiative, Idahoans for Open Primaries, condemned the vandalism in an emailed statement.

“We strongly denounce vandalism. Defacing property in the public right of way — including campaign signage — is unfortunately something that happens every election season. It is truly shameful,” a spokesperson wrote in an email to the Idaho Press.