ITD board takes first steps to renovate old Boise headquarters

The board governing the Idaho Transportation Department on Thursday withdrew a 2022 resolution regarding the agency’s old headquarters in response to this year’s action by the Legislature to tank a long-planned sale.

The Idaho Transportation Board move brings control of the property back to the agency and paves the way to renovate the main building that has been vacant since a flood two years ago.

The board unanimously voted at a meeting Thursday in Lewiston to rescind the 2022 resolution declaring property surplus, which put it under the control of the Department of Administration to oversee a potential sale. At the time it was declared surplus, the plan was to sell the property and move ITD to the state’s Chinden campus.

There was no discussion Thursday before the vote. The resolution also directs staff to work with the state Department of Public Works to create a cost estimate for making the property suitable for the agency.

During the 2024 session, lawmakers asked the Department of Administration to create preliminary cost estimates for renovation. The estimates ranged from $32.5 million to $63.2 million, according to a document shared with legislators.

“This estimate was generated quickly — a rudimentary ‘back of the napkin’ approach — in order to give legislators an initial gauge of the financial requirements for the project,” Department of Administration spokesperson Kim Rau told the Idaho Press in an email. “It was based on standard costs typically associated with renovation projects.”

Thursday’s decision signaled that the agency wouldn’t be fighting a move by the Legislature that had sparked heated debate in the Statehouse and a lawsuit in the state Supreme Court.

The dispute over what to do with the transportation department’s 44-acre property on State Street stemmed from a Jan. 2, 2022, flood that displaced all employees working in the campus’ largest building. That same year, the Legislature appropriated $37 million to the Department of Administration for the purpose of moving ITD to the Chinden campus.