ITD says most of U.S. Highway 95 construction finished this fall

The Idaho Transportation Department expects the majority of the new U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow will be completed later this fall.

Crews are working to realign and expand 6.5 miles of U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Thorn Creek Road. The goal, ITD says, is to add capacity, reduce travel times and improve safety on the roadway.

According to ITD, crews are preparing to pave the first 5 miles of the new alignment beginning in south Moscow near Reisenauer Hill. That is expected to be finished later this fall. Drivers will continue using the alternative route around the work zone until then.

The last mile just south of Reisenauer Hill is slated to be finished next year as crews make modifications for wetland mitigation. The remaining section of the roadway should be completed by fall of 2025.