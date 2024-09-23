Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

ITD says most of U.S. Highway 95 construction finished this fall

5 miles expected to be paved this year, final stretch should be done in 2025

Anthony Kuipers
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.
Construction continues along U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow Tuesday.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Idaho Transportation Department expects the majority of the new U.S. Highway 95 south of Moscow will be completed later this fall.

Crews are working to realign and expand 6.5 miles of U.S. Highway 95 from Moscow to Thorn Creek Road. The goal, ITD says, is to add capacity, reduce travel times and improve safety on the roadway.

According to ITD, crews are preparing to pave the first 5 miles of the new alignment beginning in south Moscow near Reisenauer Hill. That is expected to be finished later this fall. Drivers will continue using the alternative route around the work zone until then.

The last mile just south of Reisenauer Hill is slated to be finished next year as crews make modifications for wetland mitigation. The remaining section of the roadway should be completed by fall of 2025.



Bridge construction over Eid Road is nearly done. Crews have excavated the area and built rock embankments. The bridge decks have been placed, but the parapets and approach slabs still need to be completed, ITD says.

According to ITD, the new U.S. 95 will ascend a gentler grade up Reisenauer Hill to the prairie below Paradise Ridge.

The highway will cut through small hills below the ridge to maintain a consistent grade, cross over Eid Road via two bridges and descend into Moscow.

The highway will be shifted less than three-quarters of a mile to the east. ITD is in the process of relinquishing its jurisdiction of what will be old U.S. 95 to the North Latah Highway District.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

