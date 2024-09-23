It’s our birthday, and we’ve created a new website to celebrate

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News is celebrating its 113th birthday today. There have been changes galore at the newspaper throughout those 11-plus decades ... so why does it feel like half of them have come in the last year?

Let’s rattle off the list: The Daily News rolled out a new e-edition in November; closed its Moscow office in December; got a redesign of its print edition in April; went to two print days a week and mail delivery to subscribers in May; and has seen plenty of staff turnover and retirements throughout the past year.

It’s been a lot — and a lot of those changes are ones we didn’t want to make. But the business climate of this era made some hard choices necessary.

Today, I have another adjustment to tell you about, but I’m hopeful this will be a welcome change.

Come Monday morning, dnews.com (as well as the Lewiston Tribune’s lmtribune.com) will have a revamped and more modern look. This isn’t just a rejiggering of our website’s framework; we are switching to a new content management system developed by Rust Communications, a scrappy, family-owned, Missouri-based newspaper company that seems to be a kindred spirit with our Tribune Publishing Co.

The new website is cleaner, loads faster and is easier to read. And most intriguing of all: It will feature a virtual assistant that readers can ask questions of and, using our archives and its artificial intelligence, the virtual assistant will provide an answer.

Sounds exciting, right?