Jackson Named 2024 Blackbaud Impact Award Winner

Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson ® ), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. i (NYSE: JXN), today announced it has been named the Fueling Greatness Award winner in the 2024 Blackbaud Impact Awards. Jackson was recognized for its outstanding associate volunteerism in 2023, where 48% of associates participated in volunteer opportunities throughout the year.

Jackson has long valued a culture of philanthropy and in 2023, Jackson established a first ever, firm-wide goal to achieve 30% of its approximately 3,840 associates participating in volunteer service. To help track and achieve this goal, Jackson’s corporate philanthropy team partnered with Blackbaud, a leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. By onboarding Blackbaud’s YourCause ® CSRconnect ®, Jackson was able to easily engage thousands of volunteers, track their service and make data-driven decisions to drive impact.

“The growth we saw in volunteer service from our associates in 2023 was inspiring and made a meaningful impact for our nonprofit partners and their clients,” said Danielle Robinson, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Responsibility at Jackson. “Jackson associates have a reputation for giving generously in our local communities, and that shared commitment to others is an important part of our corporate culture. We are grateful to Blackbaud for this recognition and their technology, CSRconnect, which allowed us to more confidently measure the rate of associate volunteerism and in turn develop and exceed our goal for giving back in this way.”

Jackson’s strong 2023 volunteerism efforts led to the following results:

Associates engaged in nonprofit service rose to 48%, far surpassing the 30% goal and 2023 finance and insurance industry volunteerism averages of 15%, according to Blackbaud

More than 1,800 individual associates participated in volunteer efforts

More than 400 nonprofits were served in communities across the country

Nearly 21,000 hours of volunteerism took place

Jackson’s corporate philanthropy program forms meaningful, long-term partnerships with nonprofits that build the foundation for helping people achieve financial freedom for life. The company’s nonprofit partnerships engage Jackson associates and demonstrate the organization’s values beyond its walls into the communities in which its associates live and work: Lansing, Michigan; Nashville, Tennessee; and Chicago, Illinois. More information about Jackson’s volunteer efforts as well as its broader philanthropic program can be found in the company’s 2023 Corporate Responsibility Report.

The Blackbaud Impact Awards celebrates organizations and people achieving outstanding results and driving impact with Blackbaud software. Blackbaud announced the winners at bbcon 2024, its annual technology conference. For more details about the finalists, the winners and the awards, visit: https://www.blackbaud.com/impact-awards.

