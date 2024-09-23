Janover Launches New AI Tools For its Insurtech Subsidiary

Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced the launch of new AI tools to accelerate business development activities within its Insurtech subsidiary, Janover Insurance Group. The new tools include autonomous agents designed to reach out to as well as re-engage the Company’s extensive user database, which includes more than 100,000 contacts. The newly introduced features include advanced email and SMS capabilities, boosting the sales team's effectiveness, while delivering a more streamlined, efficient experience for customers. The Company also plans to introduce a significantly more capable outbound AI application in Q4 2024 to actively reach out to and engage with potential insurance clients with large, sophisticated projects.

Blake Janover, CEO of Janover, commented, “We continue to make significant enhancements to our AI platform as we rapidly advance towards our goal of becoming the premier one-stop shop for forward-thinking multifamily and commercial property owners. Our AI tools will improve closing rates and reduce costs while providing faster, smarter service to our clients compared to the ‘traditional way’ of doing things without losing the critical human touch needed when and where it’s needed. We believe we can continue to significantly advance our capabilities in Q4 2024. With over 100 million annual impressions on Google and a suite of products for the enterprising multifamily and commercial property owner and developer, we are committed to integrating insurance throughout our entire ecosystem. Furthermore, insurance brokerage is a high gross margin, recurring revenue business line that creates sticky and, in our case, happy customers. It is an important part of our strategy as we have become a multi-product enterprise delivering solutions to multifamily, commercial property, and small business operators, while driving our recurring and subscription-based business model.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/.