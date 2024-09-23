HUDSON, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, has released its FY24 Corporate Responsibility Impact Report as the company continues to harness the power of creativity to positively impact its Team Members, customers and communities. Through its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, JOANN remains committed to operating as a responsible corporate citizen as a newly private company.

“As a creative business, we recognize the importance of using our platform to support the communities where we do business, champion diversity and inclusion, and contribute to a more sustainable future by embracing a key set of core values,” said Ann Aber, Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer. “Our ESG approach builds on our goal of continuously supporting and celebrating those who give back and inspire others to use their hands, hearts, and minds for the good of other people, our planet, and our communities.”

Key Highlights from the FY24 Impact Report include:

Communities Giving back and investing in the communities it serves has been integral to the JOANN mission from the beginning. In FY24, JOANN raised and donated more than $5.6 million to its charitable partners: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Children’s Miracle Network, National 4-H Council, Susan G. Komen, and Kids Mental Health Foundation (formerly known as On Our Sleeves).

Additionally, JOANN donated $100,000 through its Minority Creative Grant Program, and more than $3.4 million in products to the Kids in Need Foundation.

Environment JOANN is committed to finding new ways to contribute to a more sustainable future and minimizing its carbon footprint continues to be a key priority. Over the past three years, JOANN has worked with third-party experts to conduct the Scope 1, 2 & 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions inventory for its retail stores, corporate offices, distribution centers, OMNI-Fulfillment Center, and throughout its value chain.

Additionally, in FY24, JOANN continued efforts to create more sustainable packaging and products, address textile waste, and promote circularity, and in FY24, 72% of private label packaging was made with recyclable paper.