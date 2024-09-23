Kainos Capital Promotes David Gassko and Jeff Moredock to Partner

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Kainos Capital (“Kainos”), a food and consumer-focused private equity firm, today announced that David Gassko and Jeff Moredock have been promoted to Partner. Mr. Gassko and Mr. Moredock were previously Principals, each with over a decade of investing and investment banking experience in the food and consumer sectors.

Andrew Rosen, Managing Partner of Kainos, said: "We are very proud to recognize David and Jeff with these well-earned promotions. Both David and Jeff have steadily moved up our ranks, demonstrating impressive investment acumen and business savvy along the way. They have played a significant role in our deal sourcing, execution, and portfolio oversight, while enhancing our executive recruitment and broadening our industry network. We are thrilled to welcome them as Partners and look forward to their continued contributions to our Firm and portfolio companies.”

Mr. Gassko joined Kainos in 2013 as an Associate. Following business school, he returned to Kainos as a Vice President. He began his career as an investment banker with Wells Fargo Securities. Mr. Gassko holds an MBA, with honors, from The Wharton School, and a B.A. in Economics and English, cum laude, from Rice University.

Mr. Moredock joined Kainos in 2017 as a Vice President. He was previously a Vice President at CenterOak Partners and an Associate at Brazos Partners. He began his career as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank’s M&A Group. Mr. Moredock holds an MBA, with distinction, from Harvard Business School, and a BA in economics and history, magna cum laude, from Vanderbilt University.

About Kainos Capital Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with a focus on the food and consumer products and services sectors. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested approximately $3 billion of equity in more than 45 transactions with a total transaction value of over $7 billion. The Firm’s strategy is to build a diversified portfolio of growing and strategically relevant food and consumer businesses. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926896153/en/

CONTACT: Mark Semer / Gwyn Hodges