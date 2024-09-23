CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced the acceptance of multiple abstracts at the HAEi Global Angioedema Forum (GAF) taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark October 4-5, 2024.

The following nine abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation on Friday, October 4 between 6:00-7:00pm CET:

Impact of Oral Sebetralstat on Anxiety Associated with Hereditary Angioedema Attacks in the Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial: Marcus Maurer, Danny M. Cohn, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Henriette Farkas, William R. Lumry, Marc A. Riedl, Andrea Zanichelli, James Hao, Michael D. Smith, Paul K. Audhya, Chris Yea, Emel Aygören-Pürsün

Anxiety Associated with Parenteral On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Andrea Zanichelli, Pietro Accardo, Francesco Arcoleo, Donatella Bignardi, Caterina Colangelo, Francesco Giardino, Antonio Gidaro, Marica Giliberti, Maria Domenica Guarino, Paola Lucia Minciullo, Stefania Nicola, Francesca Perego, Riccardo Senter, Giuseppe Spadaro, Paola Triggianese, Massimo Triggiani, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Mauro Cancian

The Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attack Journey: A Conceptual Model of Patient Anxiety and On-Demand Treatment Burden During an HAE Attack: Douglas Jones, Hilary Longhurst, Mar Guilarte, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Emily Carne

Impact of Delayed Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks on Quality of Life and Ability to Work: Patrick Yong, Rashmi Jain, Tomaz Garcez, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Tariq El-Shanawany, Padmalal Gurugama, Sinisa Savic

Impact of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks on Quality of Life and Ability to Work Among UK Patients Receiving Long-term Prophylaxis or On-demand Treatment Only: Sinisa Savic, Tariq El-Shanawany, Padmalal Gurugama, Rashmi Jain, Vibha Desai, Tomas Andriotti, Paul Audhya, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Tomaz Garcez, Sorena Kiani-Alikhan, Patrick Yong

Phase 3 KONFIDENT Trial of Oral Sebetralstat for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Analysis of the European and US Patient Subgroups: Andrea Zanichelli, Emel Aygören-Pürsün, Jonathan A. Bernstein, Henriette Farkas, William R. Lumry, Marcus Maurer, Marc A. Riedl, James Hao, Michael Smith, Paul Audhya, Chris Yea, Danny Cohn

Patient-Reported Benefits of Early On-demand Treatment of HAE Attacks: Mar Guilarte, Hilary Longhurst, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Paula Busse

Treatment of HAE Attacks with Anticipated Future Oral On-demand Therapies as Reported by Patients: Anna Valerieva, Douglas Jones, Sally van Kooten, Neil Malloy, Markus Heckmann, Stephen Betschel

Global Frequency and Diagnosis of Hereditary Angioedema with Normal C1INH: A Real World ACARE Survey: Markus Magerl, Marc A. Riedl, Sherry Danese, Julie Ulloa, Paul K. Audhya, Marcus Maurer

About Sebetralstat Discovered and developed entirely by the scientific team at KalVista, sebetralstat is a novel, investigational oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor for the on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). Sebetralstat received Fast Track and Orphan Drug Designations from the U.S. FDA, as well as Orphan Drug Designation and an approved Pediatric Investigational Plan from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Hereditary Angioedema Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is a rare genetic disease resulting in deficiency or dysfunction in the C1 esterase inhibitor (C1INH) protein and subsequent uncontrolled activation of the kallikrein-kinin system. People living with HAE experience painful and debilitating attacks of tissue swelling in various locations of the body that can be life-threatening depending on the location affected. All currently approved on-demand treatment options require either intravenous or subcutaneous administration.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and delivery of oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista announced positive phase 3 data from the KONFIDENT trial for its oral, on-demand therapy, sebetralstat for HAE in February 2024. The Company’s NDA for sebetralstat has been accepted by the FDA with a PDUFA goal date of June 17, 2025. KalVista received validation of its MAA from the EMA in August 2024. KalVista expects to file for approval in the UK, Japan, and other countries later in 2024.

