Local News
October 10, 2024

Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition

High school bands from Idaho, Washington and Oregon will compete at Moscow on Saturday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Nine regional high school marching bands will compete against each other Saturday in Moscow at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The competition is part of the Bands of America championships taking place around the country. The Idaho Regional features teams from Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will also perform at the event.

Bands take the field for preliminary competition performances at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at noon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will perform in exhibition at 2:45 p.m.

Timberline High School of Boise is the lone Idaho team competing. The Washington teams include Eastside Catholic of Sammamish; Chiawana High of Pasco; A.C. Davis High of Yakima; Cascade High of Everett; Eisenhower High of Yakima; and Cheney High. The Oregon schools include West Salem High and Liberty High of Hillsboro.

Performances will be evaluated by a panel of music educators and marching band experts. The highest-scoring bands will advance to the evening finals, which begin at 7:15 p.m.

The Bands of America Championships season includes 30 events across America, culminating with the Bands of America Grand National Championships on Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tickets are on sale at marching.musicforall.org.

