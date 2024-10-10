Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestOctober 10, 2024

Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition

High school bands from Idaho, Washington and Oregon will compete at Moscow on Saturday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Nine regional high school marching bands will compete against each other Saturday in Moscow at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome.

The competition is part of the Bands of America championships taking place around the country. The Idaho Regional features teams from Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will also perform at the event.

Bands take the field for preliminary competition performances at 12:30 p.m. Doors will open to the public at noon. The University of Idaho Vandal Marching Band will perform in exhibition at 2:45 p.m.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Timberline High School of Boise is the lone Idaho team competing. The Washington teams include Eastside Catholic of Sammamish; Chiawana High of Pasco; A.C. Davis High of Yakima; Cascade High of Everett; Eisenhower High of Yakima; and Cheney High. The Oregon schools include West Salem High and Liberty High of Hillsboro.

Performances will be evaluated by a panel of music educators and marching band experts. The highest-scoring bands will advance to the evening finals, which begin at 7:15 p.m.

The Bands of America Championships season includes 30 events across America, culminating with the Bands of America Grand National Championships on Nov. 14-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Tickets are on sale at marching.musicforall.org.

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Event calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Pullman fire chief plans retirement next year
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start August 2025
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Ready, set, harvest
Related
Heron haven
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Heron haven
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Public records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 10
Order to kill member of wolf pack in Asotin County expires
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy