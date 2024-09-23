Kids have a hoot with owls

On Thursday, a group of children huddled around a wooden box at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow.

Their voices were hushed as they waited patiently for the Western screech owl inside the box to work up the courage to fly away.

After poking its head out, the owl shot out of the box and into the cover of nearby trees.

The owl was cared for by the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital until it was ready to live on its own, WSU Professor Marcie Logsdon told the children.

Willow London, community engagement coordinator for the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute (PCEI), told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the owl release was not only a great education opportunity for the children, but PCEI can be a suitable habitat for the owl to live in if it chooses.

The children are part of PCEI’s outdoor nature school Palouse Roots. The students, who are between the ages 4 and 7, have been studying owls all week in preparation for Thursday’s event.

Logsdon brought other owls to PCEI for the students to admire. One is a Northern saw-whet owl named Sawyer. The tiny 3-ounce owl is at least 12 years old and has been cared for by WSU for most of its life, Logsdon said.

Sawyer is used to people, so the children were able to get an up-close look at the patient owl as Logsdon paraded her around.

“She’s so pretty,” one of the children exclaimed.