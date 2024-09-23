Sections
September 20, 2024

Kids have a hoot with owls

Young members of a WSU class receive a lesson in wildlife dynamics and health

Anthony Kuipers
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, carries Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, carries Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, watch the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, watch the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, gather around a carrier for Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl, from Washington State University at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, gather around a carrier for Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl, from Washington State University at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Oliver Adams, left, 8, holds a stuffed owl in his lap while leaning to get a view of the Western screech owl being released in front of students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Oliver Adams, left, 8, holds a stuffed owl in his lap while leaning to get a view of the Western screech owl being released in front of students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, gather around a carrier for Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl from Washington State University, at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, gather around a carrier for Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl from Washington State University, at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, react to after the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, react to after the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl from Washington State University, is visible from inside a carrier at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Hurik, a Northern pygmy owl from Washington State University, is visible from inside a carrier at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, carries Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, to show to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, including Quinn Hinch, 6, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, carries Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, to show to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, including Quinn Hinch, 6, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, takes Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, out of a travel container to show the owl to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.
Marcie Logsdon, left, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, takes Sawyer, a Northern saw-whet owl, out of a travel container to show the owl to members of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, before the release of a Western screech owl at the nature center Thursday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, watch the release of a Western screech owl by Marcie Logsdon, right, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, Thursday at the nature center in Moscow.
Students of Palouse Roots, Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute’s nature school, watch the release of a Western screech owl by Marcie Logsdon, right, a professor and wildlife veterinarian at Washington State University, Thursday at the nature center in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A Western screech owl is shown Thursday at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine where it had been receiving care. Later in the day, the owl was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on in Moscow. The owl was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat.
A Western screech owl is shown Thursday at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine where it had been receiving care. Later in the day, the owl was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on in Moscow. The owl was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat.Courtesy of Washington State University
A Western screech owl is shown Thursday at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine where it had been receiving care. Later in the day, the owl was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on in Moscow. The owl was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat.
A Western screech owl is shown Thursday at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine where it had been receiving care. Later in the day, the owl was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on in Moscow. The owl was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat.Courtesy of Washington State University
WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon extends a wing of a western screech owl while giving the raptor one last examination before it was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)
WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon extends a wing of a western screech owl while giving the raptor one last examination before it was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)Courtesy of Washington State University
WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon checks the band on a western screech owl while giving the raptor one last examination before it was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)
WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon checks the band on a western screech owl while giving the raptor one last examination before it was released into the wild at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)Ted S. Warren, CVM, Washington State University
In this still frame taken from video, WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon, right, releases a western screech owl at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho as children and parents from the Palouse Roots early childhood nature school look on. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)
In this still frame taken from video, WSU wildlife veterinarian Dr. Marcie Logsdon, right, releases a western screech owl at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho as children and parents from the Palouse Roots early childhood nature school look on. The owl had been receiving care at the Stauber Raptor Facility in Washington State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and was released at PCEI because the facility and surrounding land has an abundance of ideal owl habitat. (College of Veterinary Medicine/Ted S. Warren)Courtesy of Washington State University

On Thursday, a group of children huddled around a wooden box at the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute in Moscow.

Their voices were hushed as they waited patiently for the Western screech owl inside the box to work up the courage to fly away.

After poking its head out, the owl shot out of the box and into the cover of nearby trees.

The owl was cared for by the Washington State University Veterinary Teaching Hospital until it was ready to live on its own, WSU Professor Marcie Logsdon told the children.

Willow London, community engagement coordinator for the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute (PCEI), told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that the owl release was not only a great education opportunity for the children, but PCEI can be a suitable habitat for the owl to live in if it chooses.

The children are part of PCEI’s outdoor nature school Palouse Roots. The students, who are between the ages 4 and 7, have been studying owls all week in preparation for Thursday’s event.

Logsdon brought other owls to PCEI for the students to admire. One is a Northern saw-whet owl named Sawyer. The tiny 3-ounce owl is at least 12 years old and has been cared for by WSU for most of its life, Logsdon said.

Sawyer is used to people, so the children were able to get an up-close look at the patient owl as Logsdon paraded her around.

“She’s so pretty,” one of the children exclaimed.

The children also observed a small Northern pygmy owl, who was kept inside a box because it is less used to people.

Logsdon shared facts about owls with the children, including how they nest and how they hunt. She asked the students to make their best owl sounds.

She said if any child comes across an injured or orphaned animal, they should have their parents contact the WSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

Logsdon told the Daily News these education events are important because people tend to care much more about creatures they can actually see.

She said seeing owls up close lets the students know that wildlife is all around them and hopefully that will engage their interest in nature.

Logsdon said that rescuing and releasing one owl into the wild is a “drop in the bucket” when it comes to protecting wildlife.

She said the most effective way to protect nature is to get more people to care about animals.

“You start by caring as kids,” she said.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

washington state university
