Kohberger asks to wear ‘street clothing’ in Ada County court

Bryan Kohberger is asking permission from Ada County to wear “street clothing” at his upcoming hearings.

According to a court document filed Friday by his attorney Anne Taylor, she expressed concern that appearing in court dressed in jail clothing “would impact the presumption of innocence.”

Taylor argued this is one way to reduce prejudice in a case that continues to receive significant media attention.

Taylor and her team successfully argued to move Kohberger’s upcoming hearings and trial to Ada County in an effort to find an impartial jury. They argued the smaller jury pool of Latah County would be too prejudiced by the media reports they have seen and heard.

Taylor wrote that much of the media coverage and social media posts in the past several days have focused on Kohberger’s appearance.