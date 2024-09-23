SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Healthcare technology company Komodo Health today announced the appointment of Daniel Brox as its new General Manager, Analytics Consulting. With over 22 years of experience at ZS Associates, as well as extensive client-side experience, Daniel brings a wealth of expertise in driving growth, strategy, and impact across the Life Sciences industry. In his new role at Komodo, Daniel will work closely with the company’s executive leadership team to spearhead the next phase of growth in Analytics Consulting capabilities, with a focus on expanding Komodo’s market presence and enhancing customer engagement.

Daniel will be responsible for driving the go-to-market strategy for the Analytics Consulting team to help ensure the successful delivery of innovation, impact, and experience to customers while maximizing growth. Drawing on his deep expertise in managing a diverse portfolio of biotech clients, Daniel will help guide customers in harnessing the full value of Komodo’s expansive platform capabilities and service offerings to power commercial insights, accelerate research, and improve outcomes for their patient populations.

“Daniel’s proven ability to drive strategic outcomes for clients demonstrates his keen understanding of the unique challenges faced by Life Sciences companies in today’s market,” said Web Sun, Co-Founder and President, Komodo Health. “His deep industry knowledge, leadership, and passion for elevating customer success will be instrumental in expanding Komodo’s reach and impact to deliver innovative technology and data-driven solutions to our customers.”

Komodo’s unique blend of comprehensive real-world insights, AI-enabled technology, and deep industry expertise has made the company the technology partner of choice for leading healthcare and Life Sciences teams seeking to advance in-depth real-world evidence and tap into actionable insights for decision-making. With Daniel’s appointment, Komodo strengthens its impact across the hundreds of companies it serves, helping optimize technology investments through tailored analytics capabilities and expert support from its industry specialists.

“Joining the Komodo team at such an exciting time in its evolution is a tremendous opportunity to build on the company’s success and help shape the future of healthcare analytics,” Daniel said. “The potential to drive business innovation through analytics, AI, and high-quality data has never been greater, and Komodo is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation and make a meaningful impact on reducing the global burden of disease.”

Daniel joins Komodo after more than two decades at ZS, bringing extensive experience as a key leader of analytics consulting in Life Sciences. During his tenure, he led a team of more than 5,000 consultants within the global business consulting capability group, overseeing client services for top-five pharma, midtier biotechs, and emerging commercial biotechs. In addition to driving client impact and team results, Daniel is also committed to supporting the growth of the individual people he leads. He is a servant leader with a track record of sponsoring successful ally initiatives and charitable endeavors. Beyond ZS, Daniel worked directly in the pharmaceutical industry at Amgen, including roles in commercial analysis and value and access marketing. Daniel holds a BA with high distinction in mathematics from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

As Komodo Health continues to redefine the healthcare landscape with its data-driven insights and AI-powered platform, the addition of Daniel to its leadership team marks a significant step forward in delivering unparalleled value to its customers and advancing the company’s mission to reduce the burden of disease.

About Komodo Health Komodo Health is a technology platform company creating the new standard for real-world data and analytics by pairing the industry’s most complete view of patient encounters with artificial intelligence to connect the dots between individual patient journeys and large-scale health outcomes. Across Life Sciences, payers, providers, and developers, Komodo helps its customers unearth patient-centric insights at scale — marrying clinical data with advanced algorithms and AI-powered software solutions to inform decision-making, close gaps in care, address disease burden, and help enterprises create a more cost-effective, value-driven healthcare system. For more information, visit Komodohealth.com.