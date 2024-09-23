Kopin Receives $1.3M Follow-On Order for Emerald Microdisplay Module

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today that it has received a $1.3 million follow-on order for its Emerald microdisplay module in support of a major weapon sight product. This order includes additional deliveries as part of an ongoing multi-year production program.

“Kopin has built a strong reputation for delivering high-performance microdisplays and optical solutions to the U.S. military,” said Bill Maffucci, Sr. VP of Business Development and Strategy at Kopin. “Our Emerald microdisplay module delivers, with unparalleled clarity and brightness, critical data to the warfighter’s thermal sight, enhancing situational awareness and long range target engagement.”

The Emerald module is a fully integrated system that includes Kopin’s monochrome transmissive active-matrix liquid crystal display (AMLCD) with SVGA (800 x 600) resolution, an efficient LED backlight, and integrated drive electronics. It features Kopin’s CyberDisplay® architecture, which has been a reliable and high-performing core in over 300,000 weapon sight systems.

“The follow-on purchase order of Emerald modules from a repeat customer underscores the long-standing quality and reliability of Kopin’s products,” said Maffucci. “We believe it also lays the foundation for significant revenue and profitable growth—specifically, boosting thermal weapon sight production volume in fiscal year 2025.”

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

