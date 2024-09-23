KredosAi Announces Support for Rich Communications Services

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

KredosAi, a leading-edge provider of AI-powered communication solutions, announced today the platform’s support of Rich Communication Services (RCS). This feature revolutionizes how businesses and consumers connect digitally, leveraging the full power of RCS for a seamless, interactive, and immersive messaging experience.

With the rollout of iOS 18, Apple has expanded its support for RCS, offering richer, more dynamic messaging capabilities. KredosAi’s platform is at the forefront of this change, allowing businesses to engage their customers through feature-rich communication that goes beyond traditional texting.

Commenting on the release, KredosAi CEO, Balaji Sridharan, said: "With broader adoption of RCS, KredosAi is excited to provide businesses with a solution that combines rich interactivity and the power of AI to deliver smarter, more personalized, and secure communications. This is not just a new way to message—it’s a new way to connect.”

Why RCS Matters

RCS is the next evolution of messaging, designed to bring the rich functionality of messaging apps like WhatsApp and iMessage to standard texts. With support across major platforms now including iOS 18, RCS is transforming how businesses communicate, offering tools for richer, more interactive messaging experiences while remaining accessible via default messaging apps.

KredosAi’s RCS feature ensures businesses can tap into this emerging technology, delivering enhanced customer engagement, reducing friction, and driving growth. The platform also enables enterprises to deliver targeted, personalized resources to customers and helps break down barriers to engagement and action.

About KredosAi

KredosAi is a leading-edge provider of AI-powered communication solutions designed to enhance the way businesses interact with their customers. With a focus on personalization, automation, and rich media experiences, KredosAi empowers organizations to create more meaningful connections, foster loyalty, and drive business results.

For more information, visit www.kredosai.com and follow us on LinkedIn.