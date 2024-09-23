Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Large Deals, Workforce Management Leadership Drive UKG Third-Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today provided a business update for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending June 30, 2024.

“UKG’s third-quarter progress is a result of our teams' commitment to providing customers with the most advanced features and capabilities across all of our product suites,” said Jennifer Morgan, who became CEO of UKG on July 30. “We are particularly thrilled to welcome so many new and existing large enterprise customers to the UKG Pro Workforce Management suite this quarter, along with their millions of employees all over the world.”

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Also in the quarter, leading HCM industry analysts and influential software peer-review sites continue to recognize UKG market-leading solutions with:

New and existing customers that selected UKG solutions in the quarter included:

  • One of the world's largest international health and beauty retailers with more than 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands, employing more than 130,000 people globally;
  • A leading general merchandise retailer with more than 400,000 employees working in over 1,900 stores located in all 50 U.S. states;
  • A global leader in quality-of-life services, employing over 430,000 people worldwide, and offering comprehensive management solutions in dining and facilities;
  • A leading global automotive supplier with more than 82,000 employees across Mexico and Honduras;
  • A global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products with over 64,000 employees in 120 countries; and
  • One of the largest specialty pet retailers in North America, with about 50,000 associates working across more than 1,660 locations.

“With the significant, strategic investments we're making in our products and operations, coupled with the energy and enthusiasm from our employees and customers, I couldn’t be more confident about UKG’s future,” added Morgan.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Follow UKG on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, X, and YouTube.

Copyright 2024 UKG Inc. All rights reserved. For a full list of UKG trademarks, please visit ukg.com/trademarks. All other trademarks, if any, are property of their respective owners. All specifications are subject to change.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926554709/en/

CONTACT: UKG Contact:

media@ukg.com

KEYWORD: FLORIDA MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE NETWORKS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DEI (DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION) DATA ANALYTICS HUMAN RESOURCES OTHER TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG)

SOURCE: UKG

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 10:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 10:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926554709/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy