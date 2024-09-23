LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions, today provided a business update for the third quarter of fiscal 2024, ending June 30, 2024.

“UKG’s third-quarter progress is a result of our teams' commitment to providing customers with the most advanced features and capabilities across all of our product suites,” said Jennifer Morgan, who became CEO of UKG on July 30. “We are particularly thrilled to welcome so many new and existing large enterprise customers to the UKG Pro Workforce Management suite this quarter, along with their millions of employees all over the world.”

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Also in the quarter, leading HCM industry analysts and influential software peer-review sites continue to recognize UKG market-leading solutions with:

New and existing customers that selected UKG solutions in the quarter included:

One of the world's largest international health and beauty retailers with more than 16,500 stores under 12 retail brands, employing more than 130,000 people globally;

A leading general merchandise retailer with more than 400,000 employees working in over 1,900 stores located in all 50 U.S. states;

A global leader in quality-of-life services, employing over 430,000 people worldwide, and offering comprehensive management solutions in dining and facilities;

A leading global automotive supplier with more than 82,000 employees across Mexico and Honduras;

A global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution, and sale of paints, coatings, and related products with over 64,000 employees in 120 countries; and

One of the largest specialty pet retailers in North America, with about 50,000 associates working across more than 1,660 locations.

“With the significant, strategic investments we're making in our products and operations, coupled with the energy and enthusiasm from our employees and customers, I couldn’t be more confident about UKG’s future,” added Morgan.

About UKG

At UKG, our purpose is people. We are on a mission to inspire every organization to become a great place to work through HCM technology built for all. More than 80,000 organizations across all sizes, industries, and geographies trust UKG HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture cloud solutions to drive great workplace experiences and make better, more confident people and business decisions. With the world’s largest collection of people data, work data, and culture data combined with rich experience using artificial intelligence in the service of people, we connect culture insights with business outcomes to show what’s possible when organizations invest in their people. To learn more, visit ukg.com.