Latah County to discuss future of county jail

The Latah County Commissioners will meet Tuesday to discuss the future of the Latah County Jail, which is not meeting current Idaho fire and jail standards.

According to a Latah County news release, the Moscow Fire Department informed the county that the 51-year-old jail in Moscow had several issues regarding fire egress and fire suppression systems that need to be fixed.

“The Latah County Jail was built in 1973 according to the standards of the day, which is nowhere close to current jail standards,” Sheriff Richard Skiles wrote in the news release.

Skiles told the Daily News on Friday that the jail doors, for example, are not large enough to meet fire codes. Additionally, the electrical wiring in the building needs to be upgraded.

Skiles added that it has been a struggle to make sure inmates have enough space to meet Idaho jail standards.

Skiles said that over the years, the state has required more and more square-footage per inmate, which meant Latah County has had to remove beds and house fewer people in individual rooms.