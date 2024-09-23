SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Banker names Laurie Stewart, President and CEO of Sound Community Bank, as one of The Most Powerful Women to Watch in 2024.

Now celebrating its 22nd anniversary, American Banker’s The Most Powerful Women in Banking™ program recognizes individuals and teams for demonstrating exceptional leadership skills, strong business performance, and a commitment to driving real outcomes for diversity, equity, and inclusion in financial services. As part of this program, the Most Powerful Women to Watch rankings highlight influential leaders from top banks and financial institutions.

“Keep your eyes on these women in the years ahead,” said Chana Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. ”They exemplify modern leadership, with significant contributions to both their businesses and the industry at large. It hasn’t been an easy year for bank and financial institutions, but progress continues – not by chance, but through the determined efforts of these women.”

The honorees will be recognized at THE MOST POWERFUL WOMEN IN BANKING Gala, scheduled for October 24, 2024, at The Glasshouse in New York City.