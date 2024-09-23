LZ Legal Services’s user-friendly platform allows couples to work with experienced local co-counsel attorneys to create customized prenups that outline financial expectations, protect against individual debts, and pre-negotiate spousal support. "At LegalZoom and LZ Legal Services, we believe in empowering couples to have open conversations about their financial future," added Miller. "Our goal is to make the process of creating a prenup as smooth and stress-free as possible, allowing couples to start their marriage on a foundation of trust and understanding."

With the average cost of a divorce reaching approximately $11,300, compared to the typical cost of a prenup with offline attorneys at around $2,500, LZ Legal Services offers cost-effective solutions for couples looking to protect their financial interests with predictable pricing and service options. Complete attorney-assisted prenups representing one partner are completed for a flat fee of $1,499.

"The benefit of a prenuptial agreement is the potential to save time and costs associated with divorce proceedings, which further reduces the amount of stress on the couple,” said Jonathan Fang, one of the experienced prenup attorneys who provides services as a co-counsel for LZ Legal Services. “By resolving what are typically the more contested issues in a divorce first in a prenuptial agreement, then in the unfortunate event of a divorce, couples can focus on healing themselves rather than spending all their energy and resources on fighting over legal issues."

About LegalZoom LegalZoom is a leading online platform for business formation in the United States, or U.S. Our unique position at business inception allows us to become a trusted business advisor, supporting the evolving needs of a new business throughout its lifecycle, and we have expanded our platform to include professional expertise and other products, both legal and non-legal, to better meet the needs of small businesses. Driven by a mission to unleash entrepreneurship, we deliver comprehensive legal, tax, accounting and compliance products and expertise to millions of small business owners and their families through easy-to-use technology. We operate across all 50 states and in over 3,000 counties in the U.S., with over two decades of experience in simplifying the legal and compliance process for our customers and empowering entrepreneurs with services that help to make their dream a reality. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com.

About LZ Legal Services LZ Legal Services is a subsidiary of LegalZoom.com, Inc. and was authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court as an Alternative Business Structure in 2021. LZ Legal Services is redefining and revolutionizing the legal industry by leveraging technological innovation and customer-driven solutions to increase access to quality legal advice. LZ Legal Services also co-counsels with experienced and vetted local law firms to provide legal services in states outside of Arizona.

