Local briefs

Whitman County Fire District 13 initially responded to the flames. Tensfeld said several Whitman County volunteer fire districts fought the fire before it was state mobilized Wednesday night.

State of Washington crews are now battling the blaze, Tensfeld said two helicopters made water drops on the flames Thursday. He added they’ll continue to fight the fire until it’s fully put out.

Candidates for Washington State House of Representatives Position 2 to debate in Colfax

COLFAX — The League of Women Voters of Pullman and Whitman County will host a candidate forum for state government positions next week.

The organization announced on its website that Washington state House of Representatives Position 2 contestants will debate at the Whitman County Library in Colfax at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Incumbent Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, will face Spokane Democrat Pam Kohlmeier for the position.

The meeting will also be available via Zoom; a link will be posted on the group’s website at lwvpullman.org closer to the event.