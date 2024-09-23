DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

LongPath Technologies, a provider of advanced methane detection and data services, is expanding its methane sensing network across Vital Energy, Inc.’s consolidated assets in the Permian Basin. This expansion underscores LongPath’s role in delivering practical solutions that help operators manage methane emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

LongPath’s expanded network will cover a significant portion of Vital Energy Inc.’s operations in the Permian Basin. The system deployment will provide cost-effective real-time emissions data to support regulatory compliance and continuous operational improvements.

A Focus on Effective Methane Management

The deployment demonstrates how operators can enhance methane management by integrating advanced monitoring solutions into their operations. With the expanded methane sensing network, Vital Energy, Inc. will gain the data needed to support responsible resource management and emissions control.

Ian Dickinson, CEO of LongPath Technologies, commented, “Cost-effective, durable options for oil and gas operators are the key to methane management asset-wide or even basin-wide. Expanding the LongPath methane sensing network in the Permian Basin is important since it will provide the emissions data necessary to support ultra-low methane energy production. We partner with operators who want to build out their LDAR programs efficiently in a compliance era.”

Looking Ahead

“LongPath is a cost-effective system to monitor methane emissions on our consolidated operational footprint, which we believe will enhance revenue and mitigate regulatory risks,” said David Ferris, Chief Sustainability Officer at Vital Energy, Inc.

As regulatory requirements around methane emissions intensify, LongPath Technologies is committed to helping energy producers access the data and reporting they need to meet evolving standards. Expanding its network with Vital Energy, Inc. is part of LongPath’s broader mission to support the energy industry with practical, scalable solutions for emissions management under the LongPath PathFinder program.

About LongPath Technologies