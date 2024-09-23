LPL Financial Welcomes GreenPoint Wealth Management

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, announced today that financial advisors Jeff Minucci, CFP®, and David Ryzman, CFP®, have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported having served approximately $150 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Osaic.

For more than 20 years, Minucci and Ryzman have collaborated in various roles within the financial services industry, eventually becoming business partners in the independent space. They specialize in developing innovative strategies to help meet their clients’ retirement planning objectives and use robust financial education to encourage their clients to better understand their financial portfolios.

“We believe in a comprehensive approach, which includes designing plans tailored to each individual client to help reduce risk and tax implications, while focusing on long-term performance, sustainable retirement income and effective estate protection,” Minucci said.

With the move to LPL, the McKinney, Texas-based advisors have launched a new firm, GreenPoint Wealth Management.

“We wanted to create our own identity and shape our practice on our terms,” Ryzman said. “After a thorough due diligence process, we felt LPL was the ideal landing spot to support our continued growth. We appreciate LPL's strong reputation as a leading wealth management firm. We’ve also found that LPL has streamlined processes that make it much easier to do business, which then gives us more time to spend taking care of our clients.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We extend a warm welcome to Jeff and David and congratulate them on the launch of GreenPoint Wealth Management. Through integrated capabilities and comprehensive business management solutions, LPL is driving flexibility and efficiency, enabling independent financial advisors to focus on growth, entrepreneurialism and putting their clients first.”

