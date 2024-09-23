OROFINO — James Hartley, of Colbert, Wash., and Erin LaVoie, of Spokane, won all-around honors in this past weekend’s Lumberjack Days competition here.

Below are the results from the logging show and from the event’s parade.

All Around Jack — James Hartley, Colbert, Wash.

All Around Jill — Erin LaVoie, Spokane

Horse Pull: Lightweights — 1, Cameron Whitman with Trump and Wyatt. 2, Randy Dodge with Ted and Orville. Heavyweights — 1, Carson Whitman with Jack and Red. 2, Randy Dodge with Tony and Rex. 3, Dawn Foreman with Pete and Kate.

Parade: Vehicle Commercial — 1, Orofino Napa Auto Parts. 2, Ronatta’s Cakery. 3, O-Town Mugs and Grubs. Vehicles Non-commercial — 1, Jeff Greene – Special Olympics. 2, Hanson Garage. 3, 6C Ridgerunners. Float Commercial — 1, Brookside Landing. 2, Class of 1984. 3, Innovative Electric. Float Non-commercial — 1, TLC Foundation. 2, Dworshak State Park. 3, Clearwater County 4-H. Royalty Float — 1, Idaho County Fair Royalty. Kiddies — 1, Jerica Gearhart’s daughter. 2, Carman Girls. Band — 1, Orofino High School. Antique Vehicles 1951 and newer — 1, ’68 Cougar. 2, Olives Auto Parts. 3, Neal Johnson ’55 Ford Panel. Equestrian Royalty — 1, Wild Weippe Rodeo.

LOGGING SHOW

Choker Setting — 1, Mason Banks, Ponderay, Idaho, 17.60. 2, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 19.0. 3, Owen Hatfield, Council, 19.10. 4, Cole Schlenker, Orofino, 19.21. 5, Angus Nicholson, Littleton, Colo., 19.33.

2 Jill Sawing — 1, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, and Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 11.37. 2, Brianna Kvinge, Missoula, and Kailee Curtis, Junction City, Ore., 13.42. 3, Amanda Chenowith, Coeur d’Alene, and Makayla Greeny, Moscow, 15.13. 4, Kylee Hatfield, Council, and Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 16.41. 5, Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, Idaho, and Andrea Hand, Kaslo, British Columbia, 18.09.

Women’s Vertical Chopping — 1, Andrea Hand, Kalispell, Mont., 31.13. 2, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 36.35. 3, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 53.28. 4, Reba Van Beusekom, Spokane, 59.28. 5, Kailee Curtis, Junction City, Ore., 1.23.09.

Vertical Chopping — 1, Jack Argent, Blackbutt Old, Australia, 28.17. 2, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 36.22. 3, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 36.32. 3, Eric Holberg, Clinton, Mont., 36.37. 5, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore., 41.94.

Men’s Single Bucking — 1, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 15.69. 2, Cody Labahn, Salem, Ore., 16.90. 3, Jack Argent, Blackbutt Old, Australia, 18.15. 4, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 18.45. 5, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 20.09.

Spring Board Chop — 1, Jack Argent, Blackbutt Old, Australia, 1.36.90. 2, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 1.57.57. 3, Derek Pouchnik, Viola, Idaho, 2.17.83. 4, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash., 2.23.14. 5, David Moses Jr., Snoqualmie, Wash., 2.29.32.

Jill Axe Throw — 1, Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore. 2, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont. 3, Andrea Hand, Kaslo, British Columbia. 4, Kailee Curtis, Junction City, Ore. 5, Chrissy Marcellus, Spokane.

Jack Axe Throw — 1, Mike Forrester, Idleyld Park, Ore. 2, Derek Pouchnik, Viola, Idaho. 3, James Hartley, Colbert, Wash. 4, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont. 5, Cole Schlenker, Orofino.

Tree Topping — 1, Bo Carlson, Carbonado, Wash., 1.15.53. 2, Eric Hobert, Clinton, Mont., 1.17.43. 3, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 1.51.14. 4, Henry Norwood, Missoula, 3.12.12. 5, Jack Love, Jackson, Wyo., 3.41.26.

Obstacle Pole — 1, Seth Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 13.83. 2, Bo Carlson, Carbonado, Wash., 15.37. 3, Eric Hoberg, Clinton, Mont., 15.93. 4, Chase Pouchnik, Viola, Idaho, 17.83. 5, Hank Johnson, Orofino, 18.65.

Women’s Horizontal Chop — 1, Andrea Hand, Kaslo, British Columbia, 37.31. 2, Erin LaVoie, Spokane, 48.41. 3, Lauren Bergman, Kalispell, Mont., 54.12. 4, Brenda Pouchnik, Viola, Idaho, 1.02.14. 5, Erin Cramsey, Corvallis, Ore., 1.15.17.