NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Macy’s and Toys“R”Us® are kicking off the holiday season with the unveiling of Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2024, featuring the hottest toys for every age and interest. This year’s list includes 150 of the most coveted toys for the ‘Toys R Us’ kid in all of us, from favorite brands like Barbie®, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, LEGO®, Bluey & more. Highlights include a Toys“R”Us® exclusive Geoffrey with a Christmas Tree FUNKO, along with popular brands created by Toys“R”Us, including Fast Lane, You & Me, Animal Zone and more. Shoppers will also find exclusive toys from top brands like Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Littlest Pet Shop and more, available only at Toys“R”Us at Macy’s.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926096004/en/

Geoffrey unveils the most coveted toys of the 2024 holiday season. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to the Hot Toy List, Toys“R”Us at Macy’s will expand its exclusive brand offerings this year. Only available at Macy’s Toys“R”Us, Geoffrey's Toy Box Pre-School line will be available in October and feature fun, updated role play items that pre-school kids and parents will love. Journey Girls, re-launching this season and available in November, is a variety of 18" dolls & accessories featuring unique fashions and personalities, available only at Macy’s with trend-driven fashions that are perfect for any mini fashionista.

“This year, we are bringing the 2024 Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List to life with in-store experiences that allow our customers to play with and discover the newest and most coveted toys of the holiday season,” said Adie Trento, resident toy expert at Macy’s. “We have the best brands to choose from, like Barbie®, Hot Wheels, and LEGO®, featuring every kind of toy on every holiday list guaranteed to bring the biggest smiles and memories for all gift-giving events all year long.”

To further enhance the in-store shopping experience this holiday season, Macy’s will introduce Toy Champions at over 330 Toys“R”Us locations, providing dedicated associates to help gift givers find the perfect present tailored to age, interests, and play patterns.

Geoffrey’s Top Toys List

This year’s must-have toys take the guesswork out of holiday shopping. Discover unique ways to play with the toys featured on Geoffrey’s list.

Check out some of Geoffrey’s favorites for 2024:

Customers can shop all year long at Toys“R”Us at Macy's stores nationwide, featuring toys from the Hot Toy List and thousands more, available now in-store and online at macys.com and toysrus.com, as well as on the Macy’s app.

Geoffrey’s In-Store Celebrations

On September 28 th, the Hot Toy List experience comes to life within Toys“R”Us shops at select Macy’s stores nationwide. Celebrate Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List of 2024 by visiting your local store to play and test select new items from this year’s list and enjoy family photo opportunities with Geoffrey, who will be helping kids and guests make their holiday wish lists. Within each Toys“R”Us shop, colorful fixtures and play areas will make for plenty of moments for families to explore and discover the latest offerings.

In honor of Geoffrey’s birthday on October 17 th, select stores nationwide will host in-store events & giveaways from October 10-12 and October 17-19. Join us in wishing Geoffrey a happy birthday with events from Pokémon, Rainbow High, Paw Patrol, Hasbro Games & More!