Marathon Health, a leading provider of employer and union-sponsored advanced primary care in the U.S., has announced a broad expansion of its Network health centers. Now serving 46 metropolitan markets with nearly 100 Network locations, for a total of 720+ Marathon Health locations across 41 states, this growth solidifies Marathon Heath’s position as the largest provider of open access healthcare centers designed for the commercial market. The Marathon Health owned and operated health centers, known as the Marathon Health Network, are conveniently located within 10 miles of where eligible patients work, live, and play. The open access network locations provide unparalleled access to high-quality, convenient healthcare solutions, shared by employers of all sizes.

With freestanding, interconnected health centers strategically located throughout the country, Marathon Health’s Network centers ensure convenient access and expanded hours on evenings and weekends to Network client employees, union members, and their families.

“Patients with a trusted primary care provider cost up to 30% less and have 19% lower risk of dying. Access to Network centers helps us bring our model to more clients– especially smaller organizations or those with a large, distributed workforce – which furthers our core purpose to enable millions to live their healthiest life,” explained Dr. Jeff Wells, CEO & Co-Founder, Marathon Health. “Our shared locations offer consistent, high-quality care, with average wait times of just 5 minutes, at health centers across the country. With better access for geographically dispersed populations through conveniently located centers, and same-day or next-day appointments, Marathon Health is transforming lives and healthcare models with personalized, affordable medical care. Our unique model offers extensive Network access for self-insured employers and labor unions of all sizes, from large municipalities and school systems to manufacturers, and is generating broad interest from health insurance plans.”

Marathon Health’s mission is to increase patient access to better care and drive improved health outcomes through a value-based care model, all while helping employer and union partners lower their healthcare costs, on average by $1,800 per year for engaged patients. Through the deployment of a proactive, data-driven approach to care that anticipates and seeks to prevent issues, and expansion of the organization's footprint across rural and urban communities, Marathon Health provides patients with enhanced speed to care, improved health outcomes, and increased health equity for those who were previously beyond the reach of traditional in-person care. By focusing on quality of care, rather than patient volume, Marathon Health providers remain engaged with their patients, keeping them active, healthy and out of the emergency room.

The company’s independent advanced primary care model differs significantly from current traditional healthcare options. Marathon Health focuses on the whole person, including physical, emotional, psychological and spiritual well-being. Its advanced primary care model emphasizes long-term, ongoing relationships between patients and clinical teams, with longer visit times, value-driven care navigation for necessary external referrals, proactive follow-up, and high-touch care coordination. Services include acute and sick visits, chronic and preventive care, mental health, physical therapy, wellness, coaching, incentive management, occupational health, medication dispensing and more. To date, Marathon has saved clients more than $5 billion dollars in healthcare costs through its onsite, Network and virtual health centers.

“Marathon Health's Network health centers are a turnkey solution for businesses to support the health and well-being of its employees. While onsite centers are also a great option for companies, it's not always necessary,” said Dr. Wells. “Employers don’t have to build a new health center to offer its employees and their families employer-sponsored value-based care and access to personalized medical appointments. There is incredible access to Network health centers in communities across the U.S. for businesses and employees to take advantage of.”

