Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mars Veterinary Health today hosted the 23rd annual Pet Healthcare Industry Summit, convening more than 120 leaders from across the profession to collaborate on solutions to build a more sustainable future for veterinary medicine.

“Fostering open dialogue and collaboration among the veterinary industry’s top leaders is critical to tackle the pressing challenges we face in creating a more sustainable future for veterinary medicine,” said Doug Drew, president, Mars Veterinary Health. “By working together, we can ensure our beloved profession not only adapts to the evolving landscape but also thrives as we work to create A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS, their caregivers, and our planet for generations to come.”

Making a Better Future for Pets by Expanding Access to Care With animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. in need of Veterinarians of Record (VOR) to provide veterinary care and medications to pets awaiting adoption, many shelters can’t afford veterinarians on staff or have difficulty filling open roles due to the industry-wide shortage of veterinary professionals. ​

Today, Mars Veterinary Health announced a grant to Shelters United —a national buying group dedicated exclusively to helping nonprofit animal welfare organizations save more lives—to enable a free, online course that will train veterinarians on establishing a VOR relationship in their community through lessons and interactive experiences. The Registry of Approved Continuing Education (RACE)-approved offering will also train shelters and rescues to symbiotically work with veterinarians. This initiative aims to help increase access to care for shelter pets, improve relationships between veterinarians and animal rescues, and make it easier for veterinarians to give back to their local communities through shelter work.​

“With support from partners like Mars Veterinary Health, our goal to create a sustainable and mutually beneficial VOR model will become a reality,” said Mal Schwartz, founder and CEO of Shelters United. “The new program will include relationship guidelines, an online education course, and a state-by-state resource directory to benefit rescue organizations, shelter pets, and veterinary professionals.”

The partnership originated from collaborative access-to-care ideation sessions during last year’s Summit and further demonstrates how Mars Veterinary Health is putting its reach into action to make a better, more sustainable world for pets and the people who care for them.​​

Safeguarding the Future of Pet Health through Care for the Planet Today’s Summit discussions also centered on reducing the climate change impacts of veterinary medicine, integrating sustainability into veterinary school curricula, and embedding sustainable practices in veterinary clinic operations.

Building on its commitment to advance environmental sustainability in veterinary medicine, Mars Veterinary Health announced its founding sponsorship of the Veterinary Sustainability Alliance (VSA). The VSA is the first U.S.-focused nonprofit dedicated to preserving and protecting animal and human health by promoting sustainability. This partnership will provide extensive learning and networking opportunities, resources, and training to Mars Veterinary Health’s Associates and include the development of resources to help all veterinary professionals practice sustainable medicine.

“Veterinary professionals are extremely passionate about caring for animals and for the planet that they depend on,” said Will Sander, Founding Director, Veterinary Sustainability Alliance. “We’re thrilled to partner with Mars Veterinary Health to integrate sustainability into the veterinary sector.”

Advancing the Future of Veterinary Medicine through Educational Investments To address the industry-wide veterinary shortage and ensure best-in-class veterinary care for pets now and in the future, Mars Veterinary Health prioritizes education and training for its Associates and future veterinary professionals. In addition to creating career advancement opportunities, Mars Veterinary Health offers industry-leading professional education—and as one of the largest contributors to post-graduate veterinary education in the world, hosted more than 1,500 externs, hundreds of rotating and specialty interns, and 40 residents last year alone.