MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced a new deployment at Xcel Energy Center. In collaboration with American Tower, a global leading digital infrastructure provider, MatSing’s lens antennas bring improved mobile connectivity for Minnesota Wild fans ahead of the 2024 NHL season.

“Xcel Energy Center hosts over 150 sports and entertainment events while accommodating 1.7 million visitors every year, all expecting a seamless mobile experience at games and events,” said Bo Larsson, CEO of MatSing. “Modern connected fans constantly stream and upload video, interact on social media, and order merch and concessions from their seats. High-capacity mobile connectivity has become table stakes to deliver a superior fan experience and provide access to public safety during times of emergency. One of our key differentiators is that our lens antennas deliver high sectorization to ensure comprehensive coverage and capacity in any venue from the fewest possible antenna locations. At Xcel Energy Center, for instance, we are pleased to deliver venue-wide connectivity via only 9 antenna locations.”

To enhance the network performance throughout the arena, American Tower added MatSing’s MBA lens antennas as part of the new Distributed Antenna System (DAS) deployment in their neutral-host network. Fans and patrons will enjoy multi-carrier and multi-band (low-band, mid-band and C-band) 4G LTE and 5G connectivity across all 4 seating levels and the floor of the 20,500 capacity arena.

The lens antennas will be in place and turned on in time for the Minnesota Wild’s preseason home opener against the Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center on September 27.

About MatSing

Founded in 2005, MatSing has developed and patented new meta-materials to create the world’s first lightweight and multibeam Lens Antennas. This new approach for high-performance, high-capacity antenna design is more efficient and offers key advantages over traditional antennas, the ability to provide broadband coverage, emit and maintain multiple beams, and to do so cleanly with minimal RF interference. Nationwide coverage isn’t the only critical challenge facing telecoms companies, and MatSing’s Lens antenna solution is ideal to meet the capacity demands at outdoor events, stadiums and macro uses in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. Each antenna can provide multiple independent sectors, up to 48, providing the highest capacity across multiple bands with the fewest antennas possible. MatSing lens technology is the perfect fit for 4G LTE and 5G mobile broadband coverage, and it is the most cost-effective network densification tool in the industry.

To learn more about MatSing RF lens antennas, please visit us at MatSing - RF Lens Technologies or send an email to our expert staff at info@matsing.com.