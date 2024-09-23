Alexandria, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests utilize advances in genomic science and machine learning to transform cancer detection. Congress is deliberating a bill on MCED tests that could eventually provide millions of seniors with access to these tests—but time is running out for the 118th Congress to pass this critical measure.

The need for new cancer screenings is great

Routine cancer screening is available for only five types of cancer, which leaves the vast majority of cancers without available screening tests. Finding cancer early leads to more effective, efficient treatment and a better quality of life for patients and their loved ones.

Multi-cancer early detection testing could be the key to unlocking better health outcomes for all. But who will have access to these tests once they are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)? Prevent Cancer Foundation experts can discuss the need for these tests and the challenges and opportunities that come with them.

Bipartisan legislation could impact access for millions of seniors

The Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act would modernize the Medicare program and create a benefit category for MCED tests. This would allow the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to initiate an evidence-based coverage process for multi-cancer tests once they are approved by the FDA. The House and Senate versions of the bill have each received overwhelming bipartisan support but have not yet passed in the House or Senate.

The Prevent Cancer Foundation is leading more than 500 organizations in advocating for Congress to pass this critical legislation.

Jody Hoyos, MHA is the chief executive officer of the Prevent Cancer Foundation. She is an issue expert and industry-wide leader on a patient-centered approach to early detection innovations, including multi-cancer early detection testing. With 25 years in the health care environment, she is well-positioned to speak on the need for innovative testing and the potential challenges and benefits to these tests. Jody has served as speaker and panelist for MCED discussions at leading institutions, such as the Milken Institute and Next Generation Diagnostics. She has also co-authored several pieces on MCED, including for peer-reviewed journals Clinical and Translational Science and Annals of American Thoracic Society.

Caitlin Kubler, MS is the senior director of policy and advocacy at the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Her work centers around the Foundation’s efforts to support legislation that improves access to health care, prevention and screenings. She has been a lead advocate for the Medicare Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Coverage Act and can speak to the implications of the bill and the support it has received from patient advocacy organizations. Caitlin has served as a speaker and panelist for discussion on MCED and the related legislation and has co-authored an op-ed and a peer-reviewed journal piece on the topic.