MedShip Celebrates Grand Opening of New Downtown Camden Headquarters

CAMDEN, Ohio, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Officials from MedShip LLC, JobsOhio, the Dayton Development Coalition, Preble County, and local elected officials today celebrated the grand opening of MedShip’s new downtown headquarters. The investment is the most significant within the village in decades, completing the demolition of two blighted buildings, establishing a new 12,000-square-foot facility, and bringing jobs supporting logistics and distribution in the critical medical supply industry.

“This journey has been a testament to growth and opportunity. Due to growth, we expanded our facility to accommodate not just our original vision, but the workforce that has grown beyond our expectations,” said MedShip COO Ryan Jarrell. “With 86 of our 93 employees based here, we look forward to seeing our company and Camden thrive together.”

The new headquarters provides an anchor catalyzing additional investments in the rural village.

“Ohio’s historic small and medium-sized downtowns play an important role in the economic strength of the entire state, and MedShip’s new building in the heart of Camden will bring new jobs and renewed energy to South Main Street,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “We welcome MedShip to Preble County and applaud their work to strengthen the healthcare supply chain here in the United States.”

JobsOhio assisted the project with a $750,000 Vibrant Community Grant, a program established to help small and medium-sized communities implement catalytic development. Eligible projects include mixed-use projects, real estate development projects, and shared spaces that meet the JobsOhio project criteria.

“MedShip’s decision to choose Camden for its new headquarters attracts a company on the cutting edge of creating solutions for caregivers, ensuring they are efficiently providing the most advanced surgical dressings to serve patients nationwide,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Through a combination of the JobsOhio Vibrant Community Grant and strong local partnerships, MedShip is investing with confidence, bringing jobs, new business, foot traffic, and vitality to a space that stood vacant for many years in downtown Camden.”

The now-demolished properties on S. Main Street had been in the heart of downtown Camden since 1890 and received little investment since their conversion from retail to multi-family housing in the early 1990s. The building at 25 S. Main has been vacant since 2017, and the 11-19 S. Main buildings have been vacant since 2021.