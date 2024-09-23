Men who died in Cardiff fire identified by coroner

Wesley James Lineberry and Brandon Luther Cook were identified as the men who died last week in the Cardiff gas station explosion and fire, according to Clearwater County Coroner Dennis Fuller on Tuesday.

Lineberry, 62, of Pierce, and Cook, 53, of Orofino, both died of blunt force trauma and their bodies were burned.

“It was just horrific,” Fuller said.

The explosion at the Atkinson Distributing station in Cardiff was reported just after 3 p.m. Sept. 11, the Clearwater County Sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Lineberry and Cook were found dead Thursday and were turned over to the Clearwater County Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the incident is still unknown.