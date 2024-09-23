TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection Unveils 'The Mark': A Unique Luxury Experience with In-Room Digital Pianos, Offering a Special ‘The Mark Week’.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240924774944/en/

mesm Tokyo - The Mark (Photo: Business Wire)

mesm Tokyo, Autograph Collection, part of Marriott’s Autograph Collection—a brand that gathers independent hotels with unique design and passion—offers guests a creative, modern luxury experience in a space that resonates with Tokyo’s vibrant energy. Each hotel in the Autograph Collection features a distinct concept known as “The Mark,” designed to deliver an "Exactly Like Nothing Else" experience. To showcase this uniqueness, mesm Tokyo is participating in ‘The Mark Week’ from September 23 to 29, 2024, alongside other Autograph Collection hotels, offering guests exclusive opportunities to enjoy its signature concept.

At mesm Tokyo, "The Mark" experience lies in the Privia digital pianos by Casio Computer Co., Ltd., installed in every guestroom. Upon arrival, the hotel’s Star Service Talent (staff) guide guests to their rooms, where they are welcomed with a live performance of the hotel’s original melody, the "mesm Jingle," played on the piano. Guests are encouraged to enjoy the piano themselves or use its Bluetooth® speaker function to create their own auditory experiences. This, combined with breathtaking views of Hamarikyu Gardens and Tokyo’s waterfront, offers a hotel experience that engages all five senses.

During 'The Mark Week,' mesm Tokyo is running a special Instagram campaign for staying guests. Participants who share a photo or video of the in-room piano on Instagram will receive a complimentary glass of champagne at either "Chef’s Theatre" or "Whisk," or complimentary access to the private salon "Club mesm" on the 25th floor.

As part of its collaboration with companies dedicated to JAPAN QUALITY, mesm Tokyo will host a special event on the final day of 'The Mark Week' in partnership with Casio. This event will feature a live piano performance from one of the guest rooms by renowned pianist Ryota Kikuchi, titled "Piano Live at mesm Tokyo." The theme of the performance is "An Abundant Lifestyle with Music." During the livestream, Kikuchi’s performance will be accompanied by a talk session with mesm Tokyo’s General Manager, Hisashi Oinuma, sharing the unique "The Mark" experience of mesm Tokyo with audiences worldwide.

Schedule: Sunday, September 29, from 8PM (JST) URL: Ryota Kikuchi PIANO https://www.youtube.com/@komuro_metal/streams