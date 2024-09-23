Message Broadcast Acquires AGENT511

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Message Broadcast has acquired AGENT511, a provider of customer and constituent engagement solutions for utilities and local governments. The acquisition of AGENT511, along with the earlier acquisition of i2sms in May 2024, solidifies Message Broadcast’s position as the leading provider of customer engagement software for the electric utility industry. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisitions of AGENT511 and i2sms are part of Message Broadcast’s commitment to helping its clients modernize customer experiences by building, acquiring, and integrating the best solutions, purpose-built for the utility industry. Message Broadcast now automates communication workflows for 60% of the top 25 electric utilities in the U.S. Its software platform enables utilities to orchestrate, personalize, and deliver customer communications at scale and across several critical use cases, including outages, payments, and energy efficiency. These acquisitions follows a pivotal period of growth for Message Broadcast with the expansion of its leadership team, as well as the January 2024 acquisition by OceanSound Partners and Energy Impact Partners.

Customers will benefit from an expanded suite of customer engagement solutions purpose-built for utilities, governments, and other highly regulated industries. By accessing the combined product suite, utilities will be able to accelerate their IT modernization timeline by adopting best-of-breed technology solutions across different use cases, including emergency notifications, scheduled and ad-hoc communications, billing and payments, and energy efficiency. All products currently offered by both businesses will remain available and supported under their existing brands.

“Message Broadcast and AGENT511 share a common mission – to help utilities achieve their customer engagement goals so they can improve critical communication workflows, drive regulatory compliance, lower operating costs, and provide insights to their customers,” said Maulik Datanwala, CEO of Message Broadcast. “The addition helps us better serve our existing customers through an expanded product portfolio, expanded market opportunities in local government, new partnerships, and additional resources across support and development.”

“We are thrilled to join Message Broadcast and begin our new chapter,” said Jay Malin and Raed Adhami, co-founders of AGENT511. “Since we founded AGENT511 in 2007, we have helped utilities and local governments across the U.S. improve their customer and constituent engagement capabilities. By joining Message Broadcast, we are excited to accelerate our growth and product development capabilities. We expect our customers will benefit from an expanded suite of software products and additional resources. Our team members will benefit from more professional opportunities as part of a fast-growing platform.”

About Message Broadcast

Message Broadcast is a leading provider of customer engagement software for electric utilities and other highly regulated industry sectors. With decades of domain expertise, Message Broadcast helps shape customers experiences through its omnichannel communication platform. Our software solutions drive increased customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, self-service, and conversion across several communication channels and critical use cases, including power outages, payments, and energy efficiency. Message Broadcast is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners and EIP. For more information, please visit www.messagebroadcast.com.

About AGENT511

AGENT511 enables scheduled and ad-hoc two-way communications through SMS, email, voice, and chatbot. AGENT511’s platform allows users to track customer preferences / information, segment outreach, and verify delivery results. AGENT511’s emergency response solution, TEXTBLUE, is a text-to-911 and multimedia dispatch platform for public safety agencies, campuses, and airports. AGENT511 serves utilities and local governments across the U.S. AGENT511 was founded in 2007 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois. For more information, please visit: https://agent511.com/.