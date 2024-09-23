Metropolitan Commercial Bank Unveils Enhanced Website Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank,” “MCB”), a full-service commercial bank based in New York City is pleased to announce the launch of its new and improved website at MCBankNY.com. By focusing on user experience and accessibility, the new website aims to provide seamless and convenient banking for the bank's valued clients and partners.

“Our mission at Metropolitan Commercial Bank is to provide our clients with the most comprehensive banking solutions while maintaining a high level of personalized service, information security, and innovation,” said Dixiana Berrios, Chief Operating Officer at Metropolitan Commercial Bank. “Our newly launched website emphasizes client experience as well as presenting detailed information about our banking solutions tailored to meet individual and business needs.”

New website highlights:

1. Enhanced Navigation: Navigation based on the latest user experience trends, with improved menu structures and user-friendly search capabilities. The new design focuses on simplicity, making it easier for clients to find the information they need quickly and efficiently.

2. Mobile Optimization: Fully optimized for performance on smartphones and tablets.

3. Secure and Convenient Navigation: Users can benefit from enhanced security measures and the latest web browsing technologies.

4.Resource Center: A dedicated section provides valuable financial insights, articles, and tools designed to help customers make informed banking decisions.

5. Client Support: Improved contact options allow clients to receive timely support from our knowledgeable team.

Both new and existing customers are encouraged to explore the new website and take advantage of its features. Metropolitan Commercial Bank strives to build strong relationships with its clients while delivering personalized banking solutions.

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the “Bank”) is a full-service commercial bank based in New York City. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial, and personal banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, private and public middle-market and corporate enterprises and institutions, municipalities, and local government entities.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank’s EB-5 / E-2 International Group delivers banking services and products for United States Citizen and Immigration Services EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program investors, developers, Regional Centers, government agencies, law firms and consulting companies specializing in EB-5 and E-2.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank was named one of Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions 2024. The Bank was ranked by Independent Community Bankers of America among the top ten successful loan producers for 2023 by loan category and asset size for commercial banks with more than $1 billion in assets. Kroll affirmed a BBB+ (investment grade) deposit rating on January 25, 2024.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank operates banking centers and private client offices in Manhattan and Boro Park, Brooklyn in New York City and Great Neck on Long Island in New York State.