SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Mission Bio, a leader in single-cell multiomics solutions for precision medicine, today announced the launch of its Tapestri® Genome Integrity CNV Solution. This new product is the only single-cell high-throughput solution for measuring genome-wide copy number variants (CNVs) on the market and is designed to fulfill important needs in the critical areas of therapeutic development oncology research.

While genome-editing and stem cell therapies continue to harbor tremendous promise for treating complex diseases but have encountered safety concerns associated with genomic instability. The latest FDA guidance suggests that assessment of genomic integrity should include chromosomal abnormalities like CNVs (i.e., duplications and deletions) as indicators of clinical safety. Conventional methods of assessing genomic instability such as g-banding fail to provide adequate answers due to their low throughput, as they may not analyze enough cells to detect aberrations. Oncology researchers have faced similar issues unlocking the potential of CNVs to serve as prognostic or therapeutic markers associated with tumor evolution, immune evasion, and therapeutic resistance. Existing bulk techniques provide only a limited view of CNV-based clonal architecture.

Mission Bio’s Tapestri Genome Integrity CNV Solution enables both CGT developers and oncology researchers with high-throughput, single-cell multiomic analysis of genome-wide CNVs, combined with automated reporting and multiplexing capabilities to ensure even more accessibility. Compared to current methods, the solution equips CGT developers with improved assay throughput to uncover potentially adverse chromosomal events, while simultaneously measuring genome editing outcomes. For oncology researchers, the solution enables the assessment of cell-to-cell aneuploidy and CNV events across the genome with the potential to co-measure SNVs and focal CNVs. Tapestri enables these researchers the rapid characterization of clonal heterogeneity behind tumorigenesis and therapy resistance.

“While working on a new way of investigating chromosomal instability and aneuploidy within tumors, we found that Mission Bio’s Tapestri Platform was able to provide the combination of high throughput and high sensitivity we needed,” said Dr. Teresa Davoli of the NYU School of Medicine’s Institute for Systems Genetics and Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology. “Mission Bio’s Tapestri platform gave our team the flexibility and customizability necessary to push our understanding of aneuploidy across thousands of single cells simultaneously.” For details of her study see “ KaryoTap Enables Aneuploidy Detection in Thousands of Single Human Cells.”

“The launch of the Tapestri Genome Integrity CNV Solution represents a significant advancement in therapeutic development and cancer research,” said Vanee Pho-Conners PhD, Senior Director of Product Management at Mission Bio. “By offering genome-wide CNV analysis at the single-cell level, we're bridging a critical safety gap for CGT developers, who require precise genomic stability measurements to ensure the safety and efficacy of their therapies. This innovation highlights our commitment to equipping researchers with the most comprehensive tools to drive transformative breakthroughs in treatment.”

The assay will be a key focus of Mission Bio at the 31st annual European Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting, taking place Oct. 22-25 in Rome. For more information, please visit booth B24 or https://missionbio.com/genome-integrity-assay-development/.

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a leading life science company, specializing in the advancement of single-cell DNA and multiomics analysis. The company’s Tapestri Platform is unique in its capabilities, offering an unparalleled level of granularity and precision that is critical for complex research areas such as cancer studies, pharmaceutical development, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Unlike traditional methods such as bulk sequencing, Tapestri provides a level of precision that opens the door for more tailored and effective treatment strategies. Researchers globally depend on Tapestri to identify rare cell populations, understand mechanisms of therapeutic resistance and response, and establish key quality metrics for next-generation medical treatments. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from firms including Mayfield Fund, Novo Growth, Cota Capital, and Agilent Technologies. With the Tapestri Platform, Mission Bio is setting the standard in the field, contributing significantly to the progress of personalized medicine and targeted therapies. To learn more about Mission Bio and the Tapestri Platform, please visit missionbio.com.