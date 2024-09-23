CHERRY HILL, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

Modivcare Foundation, the philanthropic foundation of Modivcare (Nasdaq:MODV), is proud to highlight its support of Build Jake’s Place, an organization dedicated to creating inclusive playgrounds for children and adults with disabilities. This contribution spotlights Modivcare’s commitment to improving health outcomes and ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can engage in meaningful activities.

Build Jake’s Place was founded in 2009 in memory of “Baby Jake” Nasto, a two-and-a-half-year-old who passed away due to a rare heart disorder. The organization designs playgrounds that allow children using wheelchairs and other assistive devices to play alongside their peers effortlessly. These inclusive spaces are also accessible to parents and grandparents with disabilities, fostering an environment where everyone can join in the fun and interaction.

For the past two years, Modivcare Foundation has provided funding to Build Jake’s Place to support the creation of these inclusive play areas. This year, the foundation is donating $5,000 to Build Jake’s Place, reinforcing their shared mission of providing access to care and opportunities to those who need it most.

The donation will support the Camden County NJ Miracle League, an official program founded and operated by Build Jake’s Place. This program provides people with disabilities of all ages the chance to play baseball, America’s favorite pastime. Unlike many sports programs that end for individuals with disabilities once they turn 18, the Miracle League is unique in being open to both children and adults. Additionally, the Miracle League is raising funds to send players and coaching staff to the National Miracle League All-Star game in Palm Beach, Florida, this November.

“We are honored to partner with Build Jake's Place to create inclusive play environments and support the Camden County NJ Miracle League for children and adults of all abilities,” said L. Heath Sampson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Modivcare. “We believe in the power of community and the importance of ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to engage in meaningful activities. This funding reflects our commitment to our communities by removing barriers to their care and well-being."

“Build Jake’s Place is incredibly grateful for Modivcare’s ongoing support over the past few years,” said Jim Cummings, Co-founder of Build Jake’s Place. “Their support has allowed us to continue our advocacy work of raising awareness about the importance of inclusive play. Thanks to Modivcare’s continued contributions, we'll be able to provide additional opportunities for our Miracle League families to participate in activities together during our off seasons. We're always excited for the opportunity to expand the inclusive experiences that are available to everybody of every ability."

This targeted funding is a significant step toward creating more inclusive communities. It’s a heartwarming example of how key collaborations can drive social change and ensure that every person, regardless of their physical abilities, is empowered to experience the joy of play and sports.

