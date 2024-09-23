WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

The Mojaloop Foundation today announced it will host an upcoming webinar titled Mojaloop Infrastructure and Deployment Options, on October 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. UTC. As part of the Mojaloop Foundation’s Financial Inclusion Webinar Series, the event will feature a panel discussion on the various deployment options Mojaloop open source software supports and its infrastructure aspects. This webinar is a must-attend for policymakers, financial industry professionals, and anyone interested in the future of financial inclusion.

“Whether you're new to Mojaloop or seeking guidance on your next deployment steps, this session will provide valuable insights into the tools and resources available to support your journey,” said Mojaloop Foundation Engineering Director James Bush. “Join us as our panel sheds light on the various ways to deploy Mojaloop's open-source software and dive into its infrastructure components, including how Infrastructure as Code (IaC) empowers organizations to securely and reliably deploy Mojaloop schemes.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from panelists who will share insights and best practices. The panel of speakers includes:

James Bush, Engineering Director, Mojaloop Foundation (Moderator)

David Fry, Director of Cloud Infrastructure, INFITX

Sam Kummary, Technical Director, Mojaloop Foundation

The Mojaloop Foundation’s mission is to increase financial inclusion by empowering organizations creating interoperable payment systems to enable digital financial services for all. To achieve its mission, Mojaloop Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, maintaining its free, open source software, Mojaloop, and community as public goods in the service of financial inclusion. Merchants, banks, providers, government offices and other entities looking to build inclusive, instant payments platforms can use Mojaloop – whole, adapted or as a real-time payments reference model. For more information about the Mojaloop Foundation, visit https://mojaloop.io/.

