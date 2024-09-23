Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 26, 2024

Mojaloop Foundation to Host Webinar “Mojaloop Infrastructure and Deployment Options”

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2024--

The Mojaloop Foundation today announced it will host an upcoming webinar titled Mojaloop Infrastructure and Deployment Options, on October 24, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. UTC. As part of the Mojaloop Foundation’s Financial Inclusion Webinar Series, the event will feature a panel discussion on the various deployment options Mojaloop open source software supports and its infrastructure aspects. This webinar is a must-attend for policymakers, financial industry professionals, and anyone interested in the future of financial inclusion.

“Whether you're new to Mojaloop or seeking guidance on your next deployment steps, this session will provide valuable insights into the tools and resources available to support your journey,” said Mojaloop Foundation Engineering Director James Bush. “Join us as our panel sheds light on the various ways to deploy Mojaloop's open-source software and dive into its infrastructure components, including how Infrastructure as Code (IaC) empowers organizations to securely and reliably deploy Mojaloop schemes.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from panelists who will share insights and best practices. The panel of speakers includes:

About the Mojaloop Foundation

The Mojaloop Foundation’s mission is to increase financial inclusion by empowering organizations creating interoperable payment systems to enable digital financial services for all. To achieve its mission, Mojaloop Foundation operates as a 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit organization, maintaining its free, open source software, Mojaloop, and community as public goods in the service of financial inclusion. Merchants, banks, providers, government offices and other entities looking to build inclusive, instant payments platforms can use Mojaloop – whole, adapted or as a real-time payments reference model. For more information about the Mojaloop Foundation, visit https://mojaloop.io/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926328969/en/

For media inquiries:

Jessie Hennion

Mojaloop Foundation Public Relations

Tel: +1 781.876.6280

Email:jhennion@virtualinc.com

Melissa Bednar

Mojaloop Foundation Public Relations

Tel: +1 781.876.8962

Email:mbednar@virtualinc.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS SOFTWARE FINANCE INTERNET

SOURCE: Mojaloop Foundation

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/26/2024 09:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926328969/en

