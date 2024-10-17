Sections
Local NewsOctober 17, 2024

More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage ordinance workshop

Commissioners gather to discuss Whitman County’s influence in rules and regulations surrounding renewable energy projects

Emily Pearce
Art Swannack
Art Swannack

Whitman County is working to create a solar energy and battery storage ordinance.

Whitman County Commissioners joined the planning commission Wednesday night to discuss how much influence the county has in renewable energy projects.

While no action was taken, the organizations had conversations about concerns residents have raised and the county’s priorities.

The planning commission is aiming to build a code the county can stand by for generations to come, the commissioners said.

County Planner Alan Thomson said capital use permits and the Washington State Environmental Policy Act give a large amount of authority to the county. He said if the issue goes to the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council — an alternative process established by the state that overrides local zoning codes and county review processes — the county loses its influence.

Commissioner Art Swannack noted this may change in the years to come. He said the state will receive new leadership with Gov. Jay Inslee’s departure, and there’s conversations if the council is even constitutional.

The commissioners said they’ve heard people from around the county express that they’re not in favor of energy projects, and believe many are being forced by the state.

Swannack said agricultural land should be taken into consideration.

The organizations acknowledged land that is used should be restored as close to its original condition at the end of the project’s life.

Both entities agreed that projects should be limited to 5,000 acres. This decision wasn’t made official during the meeting, though.

They also contemplated restricting where energy projects could be established, but realized it could conflict with personal property rights.

Before an ordinance is made, both agencies need to find out how much power and what limitations the county has. However, they expressed time is of the essence and there’s always a possibility of companies proposing new projects.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

