Today, the Partnership for Safe Medicines unveiled the results of a national public opinion poll that shows more than 90% of likely voters are concerned about the safety, regulation, and efficacy of compounded medications for diabetes and obesity (or weight loss). Ninety percent say the FDA should use their existing authority to ensure these compounded weight loss drugs are safe.

Compounded medicines serve an important role in the U.S. healthcare system when used to meet individual patient needs, but compounding pharmacies are not regulated like pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, which heightens risk for patients. This has become a particular concern as the demand for, and popularity of, GLP-1 medications for weight loss (e.g., Wegovy and Zepbound) skyrockets. The FDA has issued several public warnings about poorly compounded versions of these medicines.

Independent research firms GQR and Public Opinion Strategies conducted the survey of 1,000 likely voters across political affiliations. The results illustrated a significant lack of awareness about compounded drugs and strong bipartisan desire for more oversight and accountability in the interest of patient safety.

Key findings include:

93% of respondents worry that because the FDA does not review or approve compounded drugs, including compounded weight loss drugs, consumers might not be getting the drug they expect. Tests have shown that some compounded weight loss drugs contain bacteria, impurities, and different ingredients and dosages than advertised or indicated on the label.

93% are concerned online sellers ship compounded, counterfeit, or research versions of the medicines (not for human consumption) from unknown or uncertain places of origin , like China.

Support for FDA oversight and regulation and Congressional action has strong bipartisan backing . Even before hearing about the known risks of unregulated compounded weight loss drugs, 94% of Democrats , 88% of Independents , and 88% of Republicans say the FDA should make sure these medicines are safe.

85% expect that the FDA ensures all injectable drugs are safe for Americans to use, but they worry more these days about medicines being tainted or contaminated .

“For the first time, we have feedback from a cross-section of Americans showing patients are deeply concerned about the risks of compounded weight loss drugs. As a result, they overwhelmingly support more regulation to keep bad actors in check,” PSM Executive Director Shabbir Imber Safdar said. “The demand for new, highly effective prescription injectables approved by the FDA to treat diabetes and obesity has led to an unprecedented level of bad-faith compounders, telehealth companies, and influencers knowingly providing patients with incorrect, illicit, or illegal versions of these medicines. This noteworthy deviation from traditional and necessary compounding practices warrants FDA and Congressional action before tragedy escalates.”

While not familiar with either compounding pharmacies (10% familiar) or compounded medicines (8% familiar), 75% of Americans make the assumption that compounded medicines are safe. However, upon learning about the unregulated nature of the compound versions of weight loss drugs available, opinion shifts and an equally large number (76%) express concerns about the compounded medications from non-FDA approved sources. Overall, 92% of all respondents expressed concern about compounded weight loss drugs, and 90% said taking compounded weight loss drugs would not be worth the health and safety risks to themselves or family members.

“Our findings demonstrate a striking consensus across the political spectrum,” GQR senior partner Anna Greenberg said. “It’s rare to see such a high level of agreement among Americans with different demographic backgrounds, but the issue clearly transcends party lines. The overwhelming concern shows compounded weight loss drug safety is something everyone can rally around.”

“These results serve as a clear reminder patients want their health and safety to always be the top priority,” Public Opinion Strategies partner Nicole McCleskey said. “Regardless of viewpoint or position, Americans are united in their concern about the risks of compounded weight loss drugs and their desire for more oversight.”

The Partnership for Safe Medicines will continue its work to educate patients, pharmacy professionals, and policymakers about counterfeit and poorly compounded diabetes and obesity medicines.

